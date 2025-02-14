Subscribe
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr on weight for 140 lbs interim title in Manchester

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr clash for the interim WBO belt

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arnold Barboza Jr poses at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Jack Catterall
Arnold Barboza Jr at the weigh-in on February 14, 2025 ahead of his boxing match against Jack Catterall at Co-op Live in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr successfully weighed in for their interim WBO 140 lbs title bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair square off atop the Matchroom Boxing fight card on February 15, live on DAZN.

31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) came in at 139.14 lbs. Undefeated 33-year-old contender Arnold Barboza Jr (31-0, 11 KOs) from Long Beach, California showed 139.10 lbs.

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs) also made it official for their 130 lbs matchup, which serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129.12 lbs, respectively. Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth straps are on the line.

Pat McCormack (6-0, 4 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr. (24-5, 15 KOs) were 146.11 lbs and 145.15 lbs, respectively, for their clash with the WBA Intercontinental 147 lbs strap at stake. Additionally, Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) came in at 129.6 lbs, and Jazza Dickens (34-5, 14 KOs) was 129.8 lbs for their 130 lbs main card opener.

Check out the current Catterall vs Barboza Jr lineup and weights below.

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr
Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr
Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jnr
Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jnr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat McCormack and Robbie Davies Jr
Pat McCormack and Robbie Davies Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zelfa Barrett and James Dickens
Zelfa Barrett and James Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Conner Tudsbury and Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano
Conner Tudsbury and Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
William Crolla and Ayoub Zakari
William Crolla and Ayoub Zakari | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Aqib Fiaz and Lydon Chircop
Aqib Fiaz and Lydon Chircop | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Alfie Middlemiss and Caine Singh
Alfie Middlemiss and Caine Singh | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Catterall vs Barboza Jr weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Jack Catterall (139.14) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr (139.10)
  • Reece Bellotti (130) vs. Michael Gomez Jnr (129.12)
  • Pat McCormack (146.11) vs. Robbie Davies Jr (145.15)
  • Zelfa Barrett (129.6) vs. Jazza Dickens (129.8)

Prelims

  • Conner Tudsbury (180.3) vs. Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (179. 2)
  • William Crolla (156.12) vs. Ayoub Zakari (155.10)
  • Aqib Fiaz (135) vs. Lydon Chircop (134.13)
  • Alfie Middlemiss (127.7) vs. Caine Singh (126.6)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

