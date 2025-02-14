Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr on weight for 140 lbs interim title in Manchester

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr successfully weighed in for their interim WBO 140 lbs title bout at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair square off atop the Matchroom Boxing fight card on February 15, live on DAZN.

31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) came in at 139.14 lbs. Undefeated 33-year-old contender Arnold Barboza Jr (31-0, 11 KOs) from Long Beach, California showed 139.10 lbs.

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs) also made it official for their 130 lbs matchup, which serves as the co-feature. The fighters tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129.12 lbs, respectively. Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth straps are on the line.

Pat McCormack (6-0, 4 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr. (24-5, 15 KOs) were 146.11 lbs and 145.15 lbs, respectively, for their clash with the WBA Intercontinental 147 lbs strap at stake. Additionally, Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) came in at 129.6 lbs, and Jazza Dickens (34-5, 14 KOs) was 129.8 lbs for their 130 lbs main card opener.

Check out the current Catterall vs Barboza Jr lineup and weights below.

The Catterall vs Barboza Jr weights are as follows:

Main card

Jack Catterall (139.14) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr (139.10)

Reece Bellotti (130) vs. Michael Gomez Jnr (129.12)

Pat McCormack (146.11) vs. Robbie Davies Jr (145.15)

Zelfa Barrett (129.6) vs. Jazza Dickens (129.8)

Prelims