Jack Catterall expects ‘tough fight’ against ‘super motivated’ Regis Prograis

Jack Catterall is confident in victory in his next fight against Regis Prograis on October 26 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The British former title challenger takes on the NOLA’s former two-time world champion in a rescheduled bout at super lightweight. The 12-round contest tops the fight card live on DAZN.

Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against old rival Josh Taylor in May. Ridding a three-fight winning streak, the 31-year-old British southpaw expects a tough fight against Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs). The Houston-based 35-year-old southpaw returns to the ring after he lost his WBC 140-pound title by UD against Devin Haney last December.

“I think if you look at Regis now, his last two performances have probably been below par,” Jack Catterall said. “I think that the Regis I’m fighting next is probably a hungry and driven Regis. That’s what I’m excited for, the fact that he’s been world champion twice and he’s hungry to become a three-time world champion.”

“He lost his belt in his last fight so I think he’ll be super motivated for this fight to get back on track and get a win. That gives me the fire in my belly and gets me excited knowing that I’m getting a hungry and determined Regis coming to fight me in Manchester.”

“I feel like a second coming now. It’s been a great ride since I signed with Matchroom. This will be my third headline fight in a UK arena in 12 months. That again is a great feeling. The 140 division is stacked with a lot of great fighters, so I find myself now fit and well, past the periods of inactivity and ready to fight and be involved in these big fights.”

“That is the motivation and part of the motivation behind fighting Regis. Outside of the world champions, he for me is the biggest fight to have. I believe a victory against him will put me right at the top of the list and ready to challenge the biggest names in the division.”

“Regis’s style suits me, he’s a lot slower on his feet. I think with Regis he carries a lot of power but I think my defence is too good and I think I can pick holes in him. When I beat Regis Prograis I don’t know what options are left for him. He’s had his time in the sun – two-time world champion. I think it’s a difficult road back.”

“If this turns into a dog fight, I’m there for it and I’m ready for that. No matter what I’m ready to dig deep, go to the trenches and I’m confident I’ll get my hand raised. I expect this to be a tough fight but I expect a victory.”

In the co-feature on the card, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight belts against Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs). Among the Catterall vs Prograis undercard bouts, Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight strap.

Plus, Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) and James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) square off in an all-British rematch at super lightweight. In addition, British southpaw Junaid Bostan (9-0, 7 KOs) and Argentina’s Maico Sommariva (9-4-1, 8 KOs) go head-to-head at super welterweight.