Itauma vs Franklin in Manchester postponed to March due to injury

The bout between Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin no longer headlines The Magnificent 7 at Co-op Live in Manchester on January 24. The heavyweight contest has been postponed due to an injury Itauma suffered in training, with the entire fight card moved to March 28 at the same venue. The nature of the injury has not been announced.

“Moses Itauma has sustained an injury in camp for his fight with Jermaine Franklin on 24th January,” Queensberry Promotions announced on Tuesday. “Due to this, the whole Magnificent 7 show has been postponed and moved to the new date of 28th March at the Co-op Live in Manchester.”

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In his previous bout last August, Slovakian-born British 21-year-old southpaw Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) defeated Dillian Whyte by first-round TKO.

32-year-old Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan, defeated Ivan Dychko by decision in his most recent outing last September and secured his third straight win since suffering back-to-back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

The Magnificent 7 was originally announced to celebrate Frank Warren’s 45 years as a licensed British boxing promoter.

The current Itauma vs Franklin lineup