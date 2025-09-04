Subscribe
Live results: Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin in title eliminator

Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin square off in an IBF super middleweight title eliminator, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal

By Parviz Iskenderov
Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Montreal, Canada
Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin come face-to-face at the weigh-in on September 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin on Thursday, September 4, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. They meet in a 12-round bout at super middleweight. The contest serves as an IBF title eliminator. Additionally, Iglesias puts his IBO belt on the line.

Unbeaten Cuban contender Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) returns to the ring following four victories last year. Former title challenger Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat to William Scull last October.

On the Iglesias vs Shishkin undercard, Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title against France’s Laid Douadi (27-0-1, 3 KOs). Jhon Orobio (14-0, 12 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental super lightweight title against Mexico’s Ivan Basurto Monroy (10-8, 10 KOs).

Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) and Luis Campos Cortez (11-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico clash at lightweight. France’s Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Scotland’s Boris Crighton (13-5, 7 KOs) at super middleweight. The super lightweight event opener pits Canada’s Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) against Semjon Kamanin (5-3, 3 KOs) of Estonia.

Iglesias vs Shishkin live blog

Iglesias vs Shishkin: How to watch and start time

Iglesias vs Shishkin airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin during the weigh-in on September 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Iglesias vs Shishkin results

Get Iglesias vs Shishkin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Vladimir Shishkin
  • Dzmitry Asanau vs. Laid Douadi
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Ivan Basurto Monroy
  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Luis Campos Cortez
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Boris Crighton
  • Wyatt Sanford vs. Semjon Kamanin
