Live results: Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin in title eliminator

Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin on Thursday, September 4, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. They meet in a 12-round bout at super middleweight. The contest serves as an IBF title eliminator. Additionally, Iglesias puts his IBO belt on the line.

Unbeaten Cuban contender Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) returns to the ring following four victories last year. Former title challenger Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat to William Scull last October.

On the Iglesias vs Shishkin undercard, Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title against France’s Laid Douadi (27-0-1, 3 KOs). Jhon Orobio (14-0, 12 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental super lightweight title against Mexico’s Ivan Basurto Monroy (10-8, 10 KOs).

Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) and Luis Campos Cortez (11-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico clash at lightweight. France’s Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Scotland’s Boris Crighton (13-5, 7 KOs) at super middleweight. The super lightweight event opener pits Canada’s Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) against Semjon Kamanin (5-3, 3 KOs) of Estonia.

Iglesias vs Shishkin live blog September 4, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Iglesias vs Shishkin: How to watch and start time Iglesias vs Shishkin airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin during the weigh-in on September 3, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Iglesias vs Shishkin results

Get Iglesias vs Shishkin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)