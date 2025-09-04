Live results: Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin in title eliminator

Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin on Thursday, September 4, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. They meet in a 12-round bout at super middleweight. The contest serves as an IBF title eliminator. Additionally, Iglesias puts his IBO belt on the line.
Unbeaten Cuban contender Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) returns to the ring following four victories last year. Former title challenger Shishkin (16-1, 10 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat to William Scull last October.
On the Iglesias vs Shishkin undercard, Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title against France’s Laid Douadi (27-0-1, 3 KOs). Jhon Orobio (14-0, 12 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental super lightweight title against Mexico’s Ivan Basurto Monroy (10-8, 10 KOs).
Canada’s Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) and Luis Campos Cortez (11-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico clash at lightweight. France’s Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) meets Scotland’s Boris Crighton (13-5, 7 KOs) at super middleweight. The super lightweight event opener pits Canada’s Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) against Semjon Kamanin (5-3, 3 KOs) of Estonia.
Iglesias vs Shishkin live blog
Iglesias vs Shishkin: How to watch and start time
Iglesias vs Shishkin airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.
Iglesias vs Shishkin results
Get Iglesias vs Shishkin full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)
- Osleys Iglesias vs. Vladimir Shishkin
- Dzmitry Asanau vs. Laid Douadi
- Jhon Orobio vs. Ivan Basurto Monroy
- Avery Martin Duval vs. Luis Campos Cortez
- Moreno Fendero vs. Boris Crighton
- Wyatt Sanford vs. Semjon Kamanin