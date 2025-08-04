Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Golden Boy vs Premier Boxing Champions showdown reported for October

The co-promotion is reported to showcase Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Keith Thurman and Arnold Barboza Jr vs Frank Martin

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Vergil Ortiz Jr during his boxing bout
Vergil Ortiz Jr during his bout against Thomas Dulorme at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, CA, on April 27, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

A co-promotion between Golden Boy and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) has been reported for October. The event is expected to feature a doubleheader, with Vergil Ortiz Jr. facing Keith Thurman and Arnold Barboza Jr. taking on Frank Martin. The exact date, location, venue, and broadcast details have yet to be confirmed.

Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) won his previous bout in February by unanimous decision against Israil Madrimov. With the victory, the 27-year-old Dallas native retained the interim WBC super welterweight title, which he had claimed by majority decision over Serhii Bohachuk last August.

Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL, is fresh off a third-round TKO victory over Brock Jarvis in March. This marked the 36-year-old’s first outing in over three years, since he defeated Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in February 2022. Thurman was scheduled to face Tim Tszyu last March, but withdrew due to injury.

Both Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, and Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) of Detroit, MI, are coming off defeats.

33-year-old former interim WBO super lightweight champion Barboza Jr. lost a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in May in his bid to claim the full title. 30-year-old Martin was stopped by Gervonta Davis in the eighth round of their fight last June.

According to Bad Left Hook, citing Julius Julianis, the bouts are “being finalized.” Once confirmed, an official announcement is expected from both promotional companies.

Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.