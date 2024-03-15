Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gloves Off: Thurman-Tszyu & Rolly-Pitbull debuts on Prime Video

Tim Tszyu faces Keith Thurman in the main event live from Las Vegas, Rolando Romero & Isaac Cruz clash in co-feature

BoxingNewsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Clearwater, Florida’s former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman faces Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 12 rounds non-title main event bout contested at 155-pound catchweight.

In the co-feature, Las Vegas native Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against former world title challenger Isaac Cruz of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Ahead of the event, an all-new special series titled “Gloves Off” land on Prime Video. The inaugural edition provides a behind-the-scenes access and chronicles the backstories of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz.

Episode 1 tells the stories of Keith Thurman, Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero and Isaac Cruz as they near their ring debut in 2024. Episode 2 covers an intensive training camp of the fighters as the prepare their upcoming bouts.

Sign up for Prime Video

Among other bouts featured on Thurman vs Tszyu undercard, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa of Australia. Plus, Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk of Ukraine battle it out for the vacant WBC super welterweight belt.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.