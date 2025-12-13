GLORY Collision 8 live results: Antonio Plazibat defeats Nordine Mahieddine

GLORY Collision 8 features Antonio Plazibat vs Nordine Mahieddine in their trilogy fight, live from GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands on Saturday, December 13. The bout serves as a wildcard eliminator fight for the Last Heavyweight Standing Finals next year.

Croatia’s Plazibat (22-5, 16 KOs), who returns to the ring after two years of absence due to injury, won their first fight in mid-2019 by unanimous decision. France’s Mahieddine (29-15, 13 KOs) took revenge in late 2020 via extra-round split decision.

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The co-main event pits Curacaoan-Dutch kickboxing veteran Errol Zimmerman (111-20-1, 44 KOs) against Australia’s strongest man turned fighter Alex Simon (1-0, 1 KO). The bout also serves as a Last Heavyweight Standing wildcard at GLORY 105, scheduled for February 7.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout of the Last Standing tournament between Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (174-40-3, 27 KOs) of Thailand and German-Polish fighter Denis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KOs).

Additionally, a pair of welterweight tournament semi-finals feature Chico Kwasi (45-5-2, 23 KOs) of the Netherlands against Bulgaria’s Teodor Hristov (18-4, 7 KOs) in their rematch, and former champion Endy Semeleer (38-3, 18 KOs) of Curacao taking on Don Sno (7-2, 3 KOs) of the Netherlands.

GLORY Collision 8 results

Main card

Antonio Plazibat def. Nordine Mahieddine by unanimous decision

Errol Zimmerman def. Alex Simon by KO (R1, 1:18)

Endy Semeleer def. Teodor Hristov by unanimous decision

Michael Boapeah def. Milos Cvjeticanin by unanimous decision

Petch def. Denis Wosik by unanimous decision

Teodor Hristov def. Chico Kwasi by unanimous decision

Endy Semeleer def. Don Sno by unanimous decision

Figuereido Landman def. Ismail Ouzgni by TKO (R1)

Michael Boapeah def. Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision

Prelims

Milos Cvjeticanin def. Cem Caceres by KO (punch, R1, 1:10)

Luis Tavares def. Ismael Lazaar by unanimous decision

Nidal Bchiri def. Nico Horta by TKO (three knockdowns, R1, 2:59)

Miguel Trindade def. Bobo Sacko by unanimous decision

Abraham Vidales def. Achraf Aasila by unanimous decision

GLORY Collision 8 live blog December 13, 2025 3:57 PM EST Antonio Plazibat defeats Nordine Mahieddine by decision Antonio Plazibat defeats Nordine Mahieddine by unanimous decision to win the wildcard fight of the Last Heavyweight Standing. Antonio Plazibat during his bout against Nordine Mahieddine at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 3:39 PM EST Errol Zimmerman KOs Alex Simon in first round Errol Zimmerman defeats Alex Simon by first-round KO to win the wildcard fight of the Last Heavyweight Standing. The time was 1:18 of the round. December 13, 2025 3:02 PM EST Endy Semeleer defeats Teodor Hristov by decision Endy Semeleer defeats Teodor Hristov by unanimous decision to win the final of the 2025 Glory Welterweight Tournament. Endy Semeleer during his bout against Teodor Hristov at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 2:26 PM EST Michael Boapeah defeats Milos Cvjeticanin by decision Michael Boapeah defeats Milos Cvjeticanin by unanimous decision to win the Final of the 2025 Glory Light Heavyweight Tournament. Michael Boapeah and Milos Cvjeticanin during their bout at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 2:09 PM EST Petch defeats Denis Wosik by decision Featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 defeats Denis Wosik by unanimous decision to win the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing Second Round. Petch throws a leg kick during his bout against Denis Wosik at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 1:49 PM EST Teodor Hristov defeats Chico Kwasi by decision Teodor Hristov defeats Chico Kwasi by unanimous decision in their rematch to win the semifinal of the 2025 Glory Welterweight Tournament. Teodor Hristov throws a punch during his bout against Chico Kwasi at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 1:35 PM EST Endy Semeleer defeats Don Sno by decision Former champion Endy Semeleer defeats Don Sno by unanimous decision in the semifinal of the 2025 Glory Welterweight Tournament. Endy Semeleer throws a push kick during his bout against Don Sno at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 1:10 PM EST Figuereido Landman stops Ismail Ouzgni in first round Figuereido Landman drops and stops Ismail Ouzgni in the first round to win the reserve fight of the 2025 Glory Welterweight Tournament. Figuereido Landman defeats Ismail Ouzgni at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 1:07 PM EST Michael Boapeah defeats Iuri Fernandes In the main card opener, Michael Boapeah defeats Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision to win the 2025 Glory Light Heavyweight Tournament semi-final. Boapeah is now set to face Milos Cvjeticanin in the final. Michael Boapeah kicks Iuri Fernandes during their bout at GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on December 13, 2025. Photo by ALexis Goudeau/Glory Kickboxing December 13, 2025 1:00 PM EST Video: Nidal Bchiri dominates Nico Pereira Horta Check out the video as Nidal Bchiri drops and stops Nico Pereira Horta in the first round. December 13, 2025 12:57 PM EST Video: Milos Cvjeticanin KOs Cem Caceres Check out the video of the knockout as Milos Cvjeticanin drops Cem Caceres with a right hand. December 13, 2025 2:01 AM EST GLORY Collision 8: How to watch and start time GLORY Collision 8 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 p.m. ET, while the local start time in the Netherlands is 7:00 p.m. CET. The free prelims begin two hours prior to the main card.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims on YouTube, with results added as the stream ends.