BKFC 79 fight card: Ben Rothwell faces Alex Simon in Perth main event

The bout between Ben Rothwell and Alex Simon is official as the main event for the BKFC 79 fight card at RAC Arena in Perth on July 19. The pair square off in a non-title super heavyweight clash, headlining the promotion’s debut in Australia.

Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, WI is the current BKFC heavyweight champion. The 43-year-old former UFC fighter claimed the belt against Mick Terrill (9-2) by knockout in the first round at KnuckleMania 5 in January.

“On Saturday, July 19 I’ll show the entire combat sports world again that I’m the best big-man in bare-knuckle fighting,” Rothwell said. “I’m going to smash Alex Simon just like I did Mick Terrill to win the title.”

Alex Simon makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut. The Australian Powerlifting Champion also holds a 1-2 record with 1 KO in pro boxing.

“Ben Rothwell’s undefeated record is finished and I’ll show the bare-knuckle fans in Australia and everywhere in the world that I’m here to take over,” Simon said.

The BKFC Perth co-main event features Bec Rawlings up against Jade Masson-Wong. The pair battle it out at flyweight.

Australia’s former UFC fighter and BKFC title challenger Rawlings (4-3) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Taylor Starling in January. Masson-Wong (3-2) of Canada suffered a loss in her previous outing in September, dropping a split decision to Christine Ferea in her bid to claim the division’s title.

Bec Rawlings during the weigh-in on April 28, 2023, ahead of her bout against Christine Ferea, at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO | BKFC

Additionally, Australia-based Haze Hepi (1-0) of New Zealand is set for his next bare-knuckle fight, following a first-round knockout of Steve Banks in his BKFC debut in April. Hepi’s opponent in a heavyweight clash, as well as the rest of the BKFC Perth card, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

“Australia has long been on our radar. The energy, the fans, and the venue are all perfect for showcasing BKFC,” said BKFC President David Feldman. “This isn’t just a fight night – it’s the beginning of a new era for combat sports in Australia.”

