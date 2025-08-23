Glory 103 live results: Levi Rigters faces Jamal Ben Saddik

Levi Rigters faces Jamal Ben Saddik in the main event of Glory 103 on Saturday, August 23. The fight card airs live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The two fighters square off in the Opening Round of the Last Heavyweight Standing.

Dutch fighter Rigters (19-3, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Rico Verhoeven at Collision 7 last December in his bid to claim the heavyweight title. Belgian-Moroccan Ben Saddik (38-10, 29 KOs) lost his previous bout by TKO due to doctor stoppage against Sofian Laidouni in June.

In the co-main event, Suriname’s Chico Kwasi (44-5-2, 23 KOs) defends his welterweight title against Mehdi Ait El Hadj (35-4-2, 8 KOs) of Morocco. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Guinean Mory Kromah (34-3-1, 20 KOs) and Cristian Ristea (44-26, 13 KOs) of Romania.

Among other Last Heavyweight Standing bouts, Rade Opacic (21-7, 16 KOs) of Serbia meets Ionut Iancu (31-11, 13 KOs) of Romania. Nabil Khachab (29-6-1, 4 KOs) of Morocco takes on Nathan Cook (7-3, 6 KOs) of the UK. Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (13-4, 9 KOs) battles Colin George (24-13, 22 KOs) of Suriname.

Glory 103 live blog August 23, 2025 4:31 AM EDT Glory 103: How to watch and start time Glory 103 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 PM ET in the U.S. and 7:00 PM BST in the UK. The local start time in the Netherlands is 8:00 PM CEST. The free prelims begin two hours before the main card.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Glory 103 results

Get Glory 103 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

(2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST)

Levi Rigters vs. Jamal Ben Saddik

Chico Kwasi vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj

Mory Kromah vs. Cristian Ristea

Ionut Iancu vs. Rade Opacic

Nabil Khachab vs. Nathan Cook

Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Colin George

Don Sno vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Prelims

(12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST)