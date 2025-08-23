Subscribe
Glory 103 live results: Levi Rigters faces Jamal Ben Saddik

Glory 103: Last Heavyweight Standing - Live from Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands

By Parviz Iskenderov
Levi Rigters and Jamal Ben Saddik face off at the Glory 103 weigh-in at Rotterdam Ahoy
Levi Rigters and Jamal Ben Saddik face off at the weigh-in on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Levi Rigters faces Jamal Ben Saddik in the main event of Glory 103 on Saturday, August 23. The fight card airs live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The two fighters square off in the Opening Round of the Last Heavyweight Standing.

Dutch fighter Rigters (19-3, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Rico Verhoeven at Collision 7 last December in his bid to claim the heavyweight title. Belgian-Moroccan Ben Saddik (38-10, 29 KOs) lost his previous bout by TKO due to doctor stoppage against Sofian Laidouni in June.

In the co-main event, Suriname’s Chico Kwasi (44-5-2, 23 KOs) defends his welterweight title against Mehdi Ait El Hadj (35-4-2, 8 KOs) of Morocco. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Guinean Mory Kromah (34-3-1, 20 KOs) and Cristian Ristea (44-26, 13 KOs) of Romania.

Among other Last Heavyweight Standing bouts, Rade Opacic (21-7, 16 KOs) of Serbia meets Ionut Iancu (31-11, 13 KOs) of Romania. Nabil Khachab (29-6-1, 4 KOs) of Morocco takes on Nathan Cook (7-3, 6 KOs) of the UK. Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (13-4, 9 KOs) battles Colin George (24-13, 22 KOs) of Suriname.

Glory 103 live blog

Glory 103: How to watch and start time

Glory 103 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:00 PM ET in the U.S. and 7:00 PM BST in the UK. The local start time in the Netherlands is 8:00 PM CEST. The free prelims begin two hours before the main card.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Glory 103 results

Get Glory 103 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

(2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST)

  • Levi Rigters vs. Jamal Ben Saddik
  • Chico Kwasi vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
  • Mory Kromah vs. Cristian Ristea
  • Ionut Iancu vs. Rade Opacic
  • Nabil Khachab vs. Nathan Cook
  • Milos Cvjeticanin vs. Colin George
  • Don Sno vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Prelims

(12:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM CEST)

  • Sofian Laidouni vs. Cihad Kepenek
  • Alin Nechita vs. Naim Hebbar
  • Yuri Farcas vs. Asadulla Nasipov
  • Mike Kena vs. Errol Koning
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, and results.

