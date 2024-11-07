Giovani Santillan vs Fredrick Lawson joins Navarrete-Valdez 2 undercard

The bout between Giovani Santillan and Fredrick Lawson has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 undercard. The event takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on December 7. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds contest at welterweight.

Giovani Santillan (32-1, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California looks to get back in the win column. The 32-year-old southpaw suffered his first career defeat in May, when he was stopped by Brian Norman Jr in the 10th round of his bid to land the interim WBO belt.

Fredrick Lawson (30-5, 22 KOs) is coming off a pair of defeats. In his previous outing in March, the Accra, Ghana native was stopped in seven rounds by Alexis Rocha. In January, the Chicago-based 35-year-old was TKO’d in the first round by Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Also confirmed for the Navarrete vs Valdez 2 undercard, an eight-round featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-6-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina. As well, LA’s Steven Navarro (4-0, 3 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Gabriel Bernardi (7-1, 3 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, unbeaten welterweight Art Barrera Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, CA makes his ring appearance in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO super featherweight title in a rematch against fellow-Mexican and interim WBO 130 lbs titleholder Oscar Valdez (23-2, 24 KOs). In the co-main event, Rafael Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBO featherweight title in a rematch against Robeisy Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) of Cuba.

The event is also scheduled to see unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr (11-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, CA in an eight-round bout at heavyweight. His opponent is expected to be named shortly.

Plus, Oxnard’s unbeaten Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs), who was originally announced to face Mexico’s Alan Ayala (11-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-round matchup at super lightweight. In addition, Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mexico, who was previously reported to meet Dominican Jackson Marinez (22-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round battle at junior welterweight.