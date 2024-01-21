Gillian Robertson TKO’s Polyana Viana in second round with punches at UFC 297

Canadian Gillian Robertson came out on top, when she faced Polyana Viana of Brazil at UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis. The women’s strawweight bout kicked off the preliminary card live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, January 20.

The scheduled for three rounds contest ended half way through. Robertson secured the win, taking Viana to the ground and finishing her with punches. Referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Gillian Robertson rebounded from the defeat suffered last June by unanimous decision against Tabatha Ricci and improved to 13-8. In her post-fight interview, the 28-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ontario said that in her next fight she wanted to face a ranked opponent.

“I need to see a ranked opponent, I need to be ranked, I need to show the world what I am capable of,” Robertson said.

Polyana Viana dropped to 13-7. The 31-year-old of Sao Geraldo do Araguaia, Para suffered her second defeat in a row.

Get UFC 297: Strickland vs du Plessis full card results.