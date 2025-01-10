Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales set for UFC 314 in Miami in April

The bout between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales has reportedly been set for UFC 314 on April 12. While the venue is yet to be confirmed, the PPV fight card is rumored to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

Former UFC 170-pound title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-8) lost three fights in a row. In his previous outing last September, the 38-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Sean Brady. Last March, the native of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was stopped in the third round by Jack Della Maddalena.

In May 2023, Burns suffered a defeat by UD against Belal Muhammad. His previous victory was a month before that, when he scored a UD against Jorge Masvidal, after submitting Neil Magny in January of the same year.

Undefeated Michael Morales (17-0) stopped Neil Magny in the first round last August. In 2023, the 25-year-old native of Pasaje, El Oro, Ecuador defeated Jake Matthews and Max Griffin by unanimous decision.

The Burns vs Morales matchup was first reported by Ag Fight. The contest has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.