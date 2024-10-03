Gabriela Fundora vs Gabriela Celeste Alaniz lands on Schofield-Giron undercard

Gabriela Fundora is set for her next fight on November 2 against Gabriela Celeste Alaniz at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The 10-round bout is featured on the card topped by Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron live on DAZN. The pair battles it out for the undisputed title at flyweight.

Going through the ropes for the second time this year, unbeaten Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida brings to the ring her IBF belt. The Coachella-based unbeaten southpaw is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Daniela Asenjo in August. In January, the 22-year-old stopped Christina Cruz in the 10th round.

Two-time world champion Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina fights for the second time in 2024. The 28-year-old avenged her sole career defeat, regained the WBO title and claimed the unified WBC and WBA strap by split decision in a rematch against Marlen Esparza in April.

Although Golden Boy is yet to make a formal fight announcement, as noted by BLH, World Boxing Association lists the contest on its championship schedule.

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz after her win against Marlen Esparza at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, CA, USA on April 27, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The main event is expected to see Floyd Schofield versus Rene Tellez Giron at lightweight. The matchup reported by The Ring, but is yet to be officially confirmed by the promotion, pits the undefeated native of Jersey City, New Jersey against the opponent of Mexico.

Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in March via fifth-round disqualification against Esteuri Suero. The 22-year-old was scheduled to face Ashton Sylve on the Jake Paul vs Mikey Tyson undercard in July. When the event got postponed, the latter took the fight against Lucas Bahd, and was KO’d in the sixth round.

25-year-old Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) eliminated Alex Dilmaghani in the seventh round in June and secured his third win in a row.

In addition, Indio, California-based Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) is set for his second ring appearance for the year at super middleweight. In his previous outing in April, Uzbekistan’s 28-year-old defeated Pierre Hubert Dibombe via eighth-round technical decision. His next opponent, as well as other matchups, is expected to be named shortly.