Gabriela Fundora faces Marilyn Badillo in Oceanside, CA in April

Gabriela Fundora is set for her next fight against Marilyn Badillo on April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. Battling in her first main event, the newly crowned undisputed flyweight champion from Coachella Valley makes the first defense of her title. The scheduled 10-round bout will headline the fight card, live on DAZN.

Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) unified all major belts at 112 lbs last November in Las Vegas, where she dropped and stopped Gabriela Celeste Alaniz in the seventh round. Earlier in 2024, the unbeaten 22-year-old southpaw from West Palm Beach, Florida, scored a unanimous decision against Daniela Asenjo and TKO’d Christina Cruz in the 10th round.

“My last fight, I made history as the youngest undisputed champion in the world,” Gabriela Fundora said. “I am excited to make history again, this time defending my undisputed status against the very hungry Badillo. This is my first main event, and I can’t wait to show the world all the hard work Team Fundora puts in to be the best.”

Stepping through the ropes in her U.S. debut, Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico makes her first attempt to become champion, following three successful outings last year. The unbeaten 25-year-old contender scored victories by unanimous decision against Graciela Cortes Aguilar, Alma Meraz Rodriguez, and Tania Garcia Hernandez.

“I worked hard to earn my spot to challenge for this undisputed championship,” Marilyn Badillo said. “I am excited to make my U.S. debut and make waves in women’s boxing.”

Charles Conwell meets Jorge Garcia Perez in co-feature

In the co-feature, Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio takes on Jorge Garcia Perez of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs), who was “considered” as a potential opponent for Sebastian Fundora, scored three victories in 2024, all inside the distance, against Gerardo Luis Vergara, Khiary Gray, and Nathaniel Gallimore.

“I’m so excited to get in the ring with someone ranked in the top 10,” Charles Conwell said. “It’s time to show the world just how good I am.”

28-year-old Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) won four fights last year, earning a unanimous decision against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and stopping Ilias Essaoudi, Roarke Knapp, and Abraham Juarez Ramirez.

“I feel very motivated by this great opportunity,” Jorge Garcia Perez said. “I have always dreamed of reaching the top, and this fight is the challenge that brings me closer to that goal. I feel prepared, ready, and I will give my best to come out with the victory. Thanks to my team, Zanfer, and everyone that made this possible. Viva Mexico!”

The matchups featured on the Fundora vs Badillo undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.