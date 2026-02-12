Fury vs Makhmudov: Venue, tickets and press conference confirmed

Tyson Fury faces Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 11, live on Netflix. The venue has now been confirmed, following reports earlier this week. Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday, February 17, via Ticketmaster.

Details for a previously reported launch press conference have also been confirmed. Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) and Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) are scheduled to preview their bout and face off for the first time on Monday, February 16, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The press conference will stream live on YouTube, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

Advertisement

Britain’s former two-time WBC heavyweight champion Fury makes his comeback following two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Montreal-based Makhmudov aims for his third consecutive win following victories over David Allen and Ricardo Brown.

The bouts featured on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.