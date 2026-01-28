Fury faces Makhmudov live on Netflix from the UK in April

The date of Tyson Fury’s ring return is confirmed, as Britain’s former world champion faces Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. The heavyweight contest airs live on Netflix from the UK, with the exact venue to be determined.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) announced his return from retirement in early January. The 37-year-old was initially reported to be pursuing a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, while an all-British matchup with Anthony Joshua remained a possibility. On Wednesday, Montreal-based Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) was officially named as his next opponent.

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Fury hasn’t fought in the UK since late 2022, when he stopped Derek Chisora to retain his WBC title in London. In his previous outing in late 2024 in Riyadh, the native of Morecambe, Lancashire, lost his second fight in a row against Usyk.

Makhmudov returns to the UK ring after scoring a unanimous decision over David Allen last October in Sheffield. Prior to that, the 36-year-old stopped Olympian Ricardo Brown in the first round to rebound from a defeat to Guido Vianello in August 2024.

Poster for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov, a heavyweight clash airing live on Netflix from the UK on April 11, 2026

The bouts featured on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard, along with the venue and ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.