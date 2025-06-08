Subscribe
Full fight video highlights: Richardson Hitchins bests John Bauza at MSG in New York

Richardson Hitchins faces George Kambosos Jr on Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Richardson Hitchins is back in the ring on June 14 when he faces George Kambosos Jr at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Battling it out in the main event, the Brooklyn native makes the first defense of his IBF super lightweight title.

Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) steps through the ropes at MSG for the second time in his boxing career. In his previous outing at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” in February 2023, the unbeaten champion faced John Bauza of Puerto Rico. The pair battled it out on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz.

The scheduled 10-round contest went the full distance. Hitchins took a dominant win, defeating Bauza by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 100-88. On his way to victory, the 27-year-old sent his opponent to the canvas in the fourth round with a right hand. Bauza was also counted in the first round after going down, which appeared to be due to feet tangling, not a punch.

In his next fight on Saturday, Richardson Hitchins makes the first defense of the belt he claimed last December, dethroning Liam Paro. He is opposed by 31-year-old former unified lightweight champion of Australia, George Kambosos Jr (22-3, 10 KOs), who aims to claim a title in his new division.

