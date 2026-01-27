Francesca Hennessy vs Ellie Bouttell to headline Boxxer card this Saturday

The bout between Francesca Hennessy and Ellie Bouttell is expected to headline the Boxxer card this Saturday, January 31, at the Copper Box Arena in London. The contest replaces the title eliminator matchup between Adam Azim and Gustavo Lemos, which was postponed due to injuries suffered by both fighters.

While the promotion has yet to make a formal announcement, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the news on Monday via a post on social media, stating: “Per Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, despite the Azim-Lemos main event being postponed due to injuries to both fighters, the remainder of Saturday’s card will go on [as] scheduled.”

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Francesca Hennessy (7-0, 1 KO) and Brit Ellie Bouttell (7-0-1, 2 KOs) face off in a final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight title, with the WBC Silver belt on the line. The contest was originally scheduled as a co-feature.

Unbeaten Hennessy, 21, is coming off two decision victories last year against Fabiana Bytyqi and Gemma Ruegg. China-based, undefeated 29-year-old Bouttell won three fights in 2025, scoring two stoppage victories over Chisakan Ariphipat and Prakayrat Wongsuta, and a decision over Phannaluk Kongsang.

The No. 2 IBF super lightweight title eliminator bout between British-Pakistani Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) and Argentinian contender Lemos (30-2, 20 KOs) is expected to be rescheduled for later this year.

The event, titled “The World Awaits,” is still (as of writing) listed on the BBC website as “Adam Azim v Gustavo Lemos”, with the start time on BBC Two scheduled for 7:30 p.m. GMT (2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT in the U.S.).

Other reported bouts on this Saturday’s Boxxer card include:

Gradus Kraus (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Boris Crighton (13-6, 7 KOs), light heavyweight

Archie Sharp (26-2, 9 KOs) vs. Angelo Dragone (10-12, 1 KO), super lightweight

Ergal Elezaj (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Will Howe (5-1), heavyweight

Joel Kodua (10-0, 2 KOs) vs. Joe Garside (9-2-3), Kodua’s English welterweight title

Hassan Azim (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Sean Murray (3-3), middleweight