Floyd Schofield primed for Rene Tellez Giron: I’m ready to show what I’m capable of

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron previewed their bout and went face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout. The pair squares off in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2.

Unbeaten Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey brings to the ring his WBA International title. Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico is riding a three-fight winning streak. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.

“I’m ready to fight,” Floyd Schofield said. “The preparation was difficult, we had a hard training camp, but I’m ready to show what I’m capable of on Saturday.”

“Being a new father has showed me that this isn’t about me anymore, this is for my boy, for my grandma, my team, my father, and Golden Boy promotions. I’d like to thank Rene for taking the fight, but I hope he’s ready to give his life in that ring like I am.”

“I’ve been in the room with Shakur [Stevenson], Tank [Gervonta Davis]. I want to give everyone a good fight. I feel like my preparation is getting better, I work hard, I’ve dedicated my whole life to this sport.”

Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron at the press conference | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Rene Tellez Giron said: “I’m so excited for my first main event fight in Las Vegas. I’m ready, thanks again for being here. The truth is that I’m super happy. I just fought in Vegas, but now I’m the main event. I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’m super happy and grateful.”

The event is also set to crown the first in history four-belt undisputed champion at women’s flyweight. The contest features Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida up against unified WBA, WBC and WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina.

“This is going to be a historic fight, being the youngest undisputed champion, male or female,” Gabriela Fundora said. “It doesn’t get better than this, especially being in Las Vegas. This is the greatest opportunity that we can have. For everyone watching at home, this is for the history books and something you won’t want to miss.”

“This is something we’ve been dreaming of since we were little. We are doing this in the boxing capital, Las Vegas. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Celeste Alaniz said: “I’m really happy to be here representing Argentina. We are ready to fight. Nothing about this fight has to do with Marlen [Esparza].”

“So, I hope she [Gabriela Fundora] is ready. I am ready to prepare myself for the great fight of my life.”

Gabriela Fundora and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz at the press conference | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Among other Schofield vs Giron undercard bouts, Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator. As well, Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio.

Plus, Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA meets Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM at lightweight. Atop the prelims, Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida takes on Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs) of Chicago, IL at welterweight.