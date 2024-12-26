Eric Priest faces Tyler Howard in Commerce, CA in January

Eric Priest is scheduled for his first main event bout against Tyler Howard on January 23 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The pair battles it out atop the Golden Boy Fight Night card live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) won his previous bout in August by unanimous decision against Luka Lozo on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard. In March, the 26-year-old native of Wichita Falls, Texas similarly defeated Jose Sanchez Charles.

“Headlining under the Golden Boy banner has been a goal since we signed,” Eric Priest said. “I was born to do this, and I will make the most of this opportunity. I’m ready to kick off 2025 with an explosive performance.”

Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) looks to get back in the win column. The Crossville, Tennessee-based 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Troy Isley last time out in November on the Davis vs Lemos undercard.

“What a great opportunity. I’d like to thank Golden Boy and my manager, David McWater, for getting me this fight. Count me as highly invigorated,” Tyler Howard said. “Fighting on DAZN is an honor – especially fighting for a legend like Oscar [De La Hoya].

“Eric Priest has a great reputation as an up-and-coming guy, but I plan on derailing that plan.”

The bouts featured on the Priest vs Howard undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.