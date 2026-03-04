Eight fights confirmed for UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs Malott – Tickets

Eight bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott, taking place at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on April 18. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

In the main event, former title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-9) of Brazil faces Mike Malott (13-2-1) of Canada. The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-4) and Karine Silva (19-6) of Brazil.

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Burns, 39, looks to bounce back from four consecutive losses, including a first-round TKO against Michael Morales in his previous bout last May at UFC Vegas 106.

Malott, 34, is aiming for his fourth straight win, having defeated Kevin Holland by decision in October.

Jasudavicius, 37, lost her previous fight last October by first-round TKO against Manon Fiorot.

Silva, 32, is coming off a decision defeat to Maycee Barber in December.

Where to buy UFC Winnipeg tickets

Tickets for UFC Winnipeg go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. The UFC announcement notes that sales are limited to eight tickets per person.

Members of the UFC Fight Club can purchase tickets early on Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. CT.

A special internet presale is available to UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday, March 5, starting at 10 a.m. CT. Users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com to access this presale.

In other UFC Winnipeg bouts

Julien Leblanc (10-2) of Canada makes his UFC debut in a middleweight bout against Robert Valentin (11-6, 1 NC) of Switzerland.

Canada’s Tanner Boser (22-10-1) faces Gokhan Saricam (11-2) of Turkey in a heavyweight clash.

Melissa Croden (7-3) of Canada fights Daria Zhelezniakova (10-2) at bantamweight.

Dong Hun Choi (9-0) of South Korea faces Andre Lima (11-0) of Brazil at flyweight.

Mitch Raposo (10-3) of Fall River, Massachusetts, takes on Allan Nascimento (22-6) of Brazil at flyweight.

John Castaneda (21-8) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, meets Mark Vologdin (12-4-1) at bantamweight.

The finalized UFC Winnipeg card is expected to be confirmed shortly.