Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia open workout

Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia on Saturday, April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Battling it out in the main event, San Francisco’s WBC super lightweight champion defends his title against the LA-based contender. Ahead of the showdown, the fighters host a open workout at Gleason’s Boxing Gym, showoff their skills and preview the matchup.

In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California takes on Sean McComb of Belfast, Northern Ireland at super lightweight. Also on the card, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev and Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France square off at super middleweight.

As well, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez and David Jimenez of Costa Rica battle it out for the interim WBA super flyweight title. Plus, Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois clash at super welterweight.