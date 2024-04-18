Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia final pre-fight press conference

Devin Haney defends his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. Following the media workout, two days ahead of the event, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound strap. Ryan Garcia of Victorville, California makes his first attempt to land a world title.

The press conference also features the fighters battling it out on Haney vs Garcia undercard. Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California goes up against Sean McComb of Belfast, Northern Ireland at super lightweight. Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev squares off against Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France at super middleweight.

John Ramirez of Los Angeles and David Jimenez of Costa Rica go toe-to-toe for the interim WBA super flyweight belt. Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois and Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio meet at super welterweight.