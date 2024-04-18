Devin Haney: I am going to do my job against Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. San Francisco’s WBC super lightweight champion and LA-based contender battle it out in the main event live on pay-per-view.

Undefeated Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound belt. The 25-year-old former undisputed lightweight champion is confident in his victory and focused on the task at hand.

“I mean none of Ryan’s antics has really gotten under my skin,” Davin Haney said at an open workout at Gleason’s Boxing Gym. “I’m a true professional. When I get into that ring, I am going to do my job. No matter how I feel, no matter what Ryan shows up, or whatever he says. He can say whatever he wants to say. I am going to let my hands talk in the ring on Saturday night.”

“Ryan may have the speed, but I have the timing. I just want to show how I am levels above this guy. Ryan is an average fighter with a big name. I am a proven fighter, proven champion, I was tested by some of the best fighters in the world, and I am here for a reason. It’s me vs. Greatness.”

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia: This is the most important fight of my career

Once-beaten Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California looks to come out victorious from arguably his biggest career fight.

“It’s right in front of your face! How am I going to miss weight?! I am just a motherf***er on a mission,” Ryan Garcia said. “I am still here, I am strong, and I am ready to destroy him. If Devin doesn’t land face first, then I did something wrong.”

“You can’t deny all the work that Derrick and I have put in either. My technique is better, my hands are up, the chin is down – what do you all have to say? The social media is all just noise! I post something and then people think I’m crazy. I know what I am doing, and I’m in the middle of a promotional fight.”

“This is the most important fight of my career, and I will not leave without the victory.”

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California and Sean McComb of Belfast, Northern Ireland square off at super lightweight. Among Haney vs Garcia undercard bouts, Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan and Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France clash at super middleweight.

Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez of Los Angeles and David Jimenez of Costa Rica go head to head for the interim WBA super flyweight title. In addition, Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois meet at super welterweight.