Devin Haney: Facing Ryan Garcia is another step in my pursuit of greatness

Haney defends WBC junior welterweight title against Garcia live on DAZN from New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia in New York
Devin Haney | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Undefeated Devin Haney defends his WBC junior welterweight title against Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. The fighters promise “great boxing” and “mega fight”.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound belt. In his previous outing last December in front of his hometown crowd, San Francisco’s 25-year-old dethroned Regis Prograis by unanimous decision.

“Facing Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024, is another step in my pursuit of greatness and cementing my legacy as one of the sport’s greatest champions,” Devin Haney said. “I don’t need to say much. My track record speaks to my ability in the ring to overcome any challenge thrown my way, and rise to the top.”

“I’m committed to giving the fans what they want – the best fights in boxing. I’ve proven time and again that I am a formidable opponent, and it’s my skillset and the belief I have in my team that will ultimately lead me to victory.”

“I’m happy Ryan’s team shares the same excitement in bringing the fans great boxing and we’re ready to bring you the best boxing event of the year in New York at Barclays Center.”

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion. The 25-year-old native of Los Alamitos, California was in action last December in Houston, when he KO’d Oscar Duarte Jurado in the eighth round.

“I’m coming as if I was a roaring lion, coming back for blood,” Ryan Garcia said. “I’m excited to bring another mega fight to boxing, that’s all I intend to do. I will place everything in the Lord’s hand. I pray that Devin comes out healthy and safe, and that everyone is entertained.”

Ahead of the event, the fighters host a two-city press tour in New York and Los Angles.

The bouts featured on Haney vs Garcia undercard, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

