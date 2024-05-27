Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Grand Arrivals video

Wilder vs Zhang live on DAZN from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Kicking off the fight week, Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang make their Grand Arrivals. The fighters battle it out on the top of the card billed as “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”.

38-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama looks to return to winning ways. Bloomfield, New Jersey-based 41-year-old former interim WBO titleholder Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) of China also looks to get back in the win column. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The Grand Arrivals also feature the fighters battling it out on the Wilder vs Zhang undercard. Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey defends his WBA featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs). As well, Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) of the UK and Austin Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at light heavyweight.

Plus, Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland takes on former world title challenger Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of London. In addition, British former WBA “Regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) faces Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) of Croatia.

Also on the card, Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Malta-based Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) of Libya.

The Wilder vs Zhang Grand Arrival is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Wednesday, May 29 at 4 am AEST.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.