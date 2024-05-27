Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang Grand Arrivals video

Kicking off the fight week, Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang make their Grand Arrivals. The fighters battle it out on the top of the card billed as “Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5”.

38-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama looks to return to winning ways. Bloomfield, New Jersey-based 41-year-old former interim WBO titleholder Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) of China also looks to get back in the win column. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The Grand Arrivals also feature the fighters battling it out on the Wilder vs Zhang undercard. Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey defends his WBA featherweight title against British contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs). As well, Hamzah Sheeraz (19-0, 15 KOs) of the UK and Austin Williams (16-0, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at light heavyweight.

Plus, Willy Hutchinson (17-1, 13 KOs) of Scotland takes on former world title challenger Craig Richards (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of London. In addition, British former WBA “Regular” heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) faces Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) of Croatia.

Also on the card, Kyrgyzstan-born Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against Malta-based Malik Zinad (22-0, 16 KOs) of Libya.

The Wilder vs Zhang Grand Arrival is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Wednesday, May 29 at 4 am AEST.