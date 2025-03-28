Deontay Wilder faces Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in Wichita, Kansas in June

Deontay Wilder is set for his ring return against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on June 27 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The contest is announced to headline a fight card titled “Legacy Reloaded”, live on BLK Prime.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) steps through the ropes a year after being dropped and stopped by Zhilei Zhang in the fifth round. In late 2023, the native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama suffered a defeat via unanimous decision to Joseph Parker. The 39-year-old’s most recent victory came in October 2022, when he knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round, bouncing back from two straight stoppage defeats against Tyson Fury.

Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (24-5, 15 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat via second-round TKO to Richard Torrez Jr. in October 2023. The San Antonio, Texas native won two of his previous fights in 2024 by split decision against Rudy Silvas and Miree Coleman. In late 2023, the 37-year-old stopped Daniel Gonzalez in the second round.

The bouts featured on the Wilder vs Herndon undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.