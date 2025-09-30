Subscribe
DWCS 84 live results: Costa vs Pinas – Season 9, Week 8

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 8 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
Following the seventh round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 8 (aka DWCS 84), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 30. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Vitor Costa (8-1) of Brazil faces Damian Pinas (7-1) of Aruba at middleweight. In the co-main event, Louis Jourdain (8-3) of Canada takes on Magno Dias (6-1) of Brazil at bantamweight.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Congo’s Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) and Christopher Alvidrez (6-1) of San Pedro, CA. A featherweight contest pits Kurtis Campbell (7-0) of England against Demba Seck (10-2) of Senegal.

The event opener is a flyweight bout between Rashid Vagabov (13-2) and Paulo da Silva (11-1) of Brazil.

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 84: Costa vs Pinas live blog

DWCS 84: How to watch and start time

DWCS 84 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 84: Costa vs Pinas results

Get DWCS 84: Costa vs Pinas full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Vitor Costa vs. Damian Pinas
  • Louis Jourdain vs. Magno Dias
  • Eliezer Kubanza vs. Christopher Alvidrez
  • Kurtis Campbell vs. Demba Seck
  • Rashid Vagabov vs. Paulo da Silva
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

