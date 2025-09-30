DWCS 84 live results: Costa vs Pinas – Season 9, Week 8

Following the seventh round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 8 (aka DWCS 84), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 30. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Vitor Costa (8-1) of Brazil faces Damian Pinas (7-1) of Aruba at middleweight. In the co-main event, Louis Jourdain (8-3) of Canada takes on Magno Dias (6-1) of Brazil at bantamweight.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Congo’s Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) and Christopher Alvidrez (6-1) of San Pedro, CA. A featherweight contest pits Kurtis Campbell (7-0) of England against Demba Seck (10-2) of Senegal.

The event opener is a flyweight bout between Rashid Vagabov (13-2) and Paulo da Silva (11-1) of Brazil.

DWCS 84 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

