Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 5 results

Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 10. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, LA’s Phillip Latu (6-1) and Navajo Stirling (4-0) of New Zealand square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Kody Steele (6-0) of Port Angeles, Washington faces off Brazilian lightweight Quemuel Ottoni (12-3). As well, Tunisian-Dutch former Glory kickboxing middleweight title challenger Yousri Belgaroui (7-3) takes on Taiga Iwasaki (9-1) of Japan.

Plus, Congo’s Josias Musasa (7-0) goes up against Otari Tanzilov (9-0) of Georgia at bantamweight. In addition, Nicolle Caliari (7-2) of Brazil and Corinne Laframboise (8-4) of Canada clash at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Navajo Stirling vs. Phillip Latu

Quemuel Ottoni vs. Kody Steele

Taiga Iwasaki vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Josias Musasa vs. Otari Tanzilov

Corinne Laframboise vs. Nicolle Caliari

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.