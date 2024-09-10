Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 2024 Week 5 results

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 10. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to land a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, LA’s Phillip Latu (6-1) and Navajo Stirling (4-0) of New Zealand square off at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Kody Steele (6-0) of Port Angeles, Washington faces off Brazilian lightweight Quemuel Ottoni (12-3). As well, Tunisian-Dutch former Glory kickboxing middleweight title challenger Yousri Belgaroui (7-3) takes on Taiga Iwasaki (9-1) of Japan.

Plus, Congo’s Josias Musasa (7-0) goes up against Otari Tanzilov (9-0) of Georgia at bantamweight. In addition, Nicolle Caliari (7-2) of Brazil and Corinne Laframboise (8-4) of Canada clash at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 results

Get Dana White's Contender Series Season 8: Week 5 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Navajo Stirling vs. Phillip Latu
  • Quemuel Ottoni vs. Kody Steele
  • Taiga Iwasaki vs. Yousri Belgaroui
  • Josias Musasa vs. Otari Tanzilov
  • Corinne Laframboise vs. Nicolle Caliari

UFC contract winners

Following the fight results, UFC CEO Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

