Dan Hooker vs Mateusz Gamrot ‘targeted’ for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

Lightweights Dan Hooker & Mateusz Gamrot to clash at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
Dan Hooker | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography
A lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot has been reportedly targeted for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The fight card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

Hooker (23-12) makes his first Octagon appearance for the year and targets his third win a row. In his previous bout last July, the 34-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand took a split decision against Jalin Turner. Gamrot (24-2-1) won three fights in a row. Poland’s 33-year-old defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision in March.

According to MMA Fighting, the Hooker vs Gamrot matchup has been verbally agreed and is “targeted” for UFC 305 fight card. In addition, a welterweight bout between Ricky Glenn (22-8-2) of Marshalltown, Iowa and China’s Song Kenan (20-8) has been also announced for the event. The promotion is yet to make a formal confirmation of these bouts.

In the main event, South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis (21-2) defends his UFC middleweight title against Nigerian-New Zealand former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3). Among other recently announced bouts, Mexican flyweight Jesus Santos Aguilar (10-2) faces promotional newcomer Stewart Nicoll (8-0) of Australia.

The current UFC 305 lineup looks as the following:

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya, middleweight – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
  • Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda, women’s flyweight
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweight
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker, featherweight
  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweight
  • Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar, flyweight
  • Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
  • Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn, welterweight
  • Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

The UFC 305 local date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

