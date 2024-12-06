Subscribe
Dainier Pero vs Walter Burns among new bouts confirmed for MVP 10 fight card

Also on the MVP 10 fight card, Tammara Thibeault makes her pro debut against Natasha Spence, Jeovanny Estela faces Jocksan Blanco, and more

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Dainier Pero faces Walter Burns at MVP 10 in Orlando, FL
Dainier Pero faces Walter Burns at MVP 10 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on December 13, 2024 | Harry Aaron/MVP

The bout between Dainier Pero and Walter Burns has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for the MVP 10 fight card. The event takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on December 13. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Continental USA title on the line.

Unbeaten Dainier Pero (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba makes his fifth ring appearance of the year. The Miami-based 25-year-old won his previous bout in October by third-round TKO against Willie Jake Jr.

Michigan-based Walter Burns (8-2, 6 KOs) of Indiana steps through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The 42-year-old stopped Moses Johnson in the first round in August and rebounded from a pair of defeats.

Also on the MVP 10 card, Tammara Thibeault makes her pro boxing debut against Natasha Spence (8-6-2, 6 KOs). The all-Canadian matchup is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Atop the MVP 10 prelims, local Jeovanny Estela (14-1, 5 KOs) faces unbeaten Jocksan Blanco (7-0, 4 KOs) of Venezuela. The super welterweight bout is scheduled for eight rounds, with the vacant WBA Continental USA belt at stake.

Among other matchups, unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (14-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Mexico’s Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-5, 20 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Fradimil Macayo (17-1, 13 KOs) of Venezuela goes up against Oscar Escandon (27-8, 18 KOs) of Colombia in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Jamar Pemberton (7-1, 5 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri fights Kahlil Mitchell (4-0, 2 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee in a six-rounder at middleweight.

In the previously confirmed main event, Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on unbeaten Winston Guerrero (22-0, 13 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Javon Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia and Erik Hanley (1-1, 1 KO) of Oceanside, New York go head-to-head at super featherweight. Plus, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs) of Armenia and Patrick Mailata (6-2, 3 KOs) of Samoa clash at heavyweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

