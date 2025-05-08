Claressa Shields faces Lani Daniels in Detroit, Michigan in July

Claressa Shields has her next fight confirmed for July 26, when she faces Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The pair square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout with the undisputed crown on the line.

Unbeaten 30-year-old Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan makes the first defense of her title. The two-time Olympic gold medalist became a three-division undisputed champion as a pro in February, defeating Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision.

“I am so excited to be defending my undisputed heavyweight world championship in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena,” Claressa Shields said. “My fights continue to get bigger and better. My opponent, Lani from New Zealand, is coming to bring all the smoke – or so she says. This fight will be a sellout of 19,000, so get your tickets and be there to witness herstory on July 26 with the GWOAT.”

Former two-division champion Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand looks to once again claim a world title at heavyweight. In her previous outing last September, the 36-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Bolatito Oluwole.

“To be the best, you have to fight the best. I te pō pouri rawa, ka ara te marama, ā, ka kitea te pono,” Lani Daniels said in her native Māori. “On the darkest nights the full moon will rise, and the truth will be revealed.”

The bouts featured on the Shields vs Daniels undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.