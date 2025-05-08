Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Claressa Shields faces Lani Daniels in Detroit, Michigan in July

Shields puts her undisputed heavyweight title on the line against Daniels, who looks to once again become champion

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Claressa Shields during her boxing bout against Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
Claressa Shields during her bout against Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, June 3, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields has her next fight confirmed for July 26, when she faces Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The pair square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout with the undisputed crown on the line.

Unbeaten 30-year-old Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan makes the first defense of her title. The two-time Olympic gold medalist became a three-division undisputed champion as a pro in February, defeating Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision.

“I am so excited to be defending my undisputed heavyweight world championship in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena,” Claressa Shields said. “My fights continue to get bigger and better. My opponent, Lani from New Zealand, is coming to bring all the smoke – or so she says. This fight will be a sellout of 19,000, so get your tickets and be there to witness herstory on July 26 with the GWOAT.”

Former two-division champion Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand looks to once again claim a world title at heavyweight. In her previous outing last September, the 36-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Bolatito Oluwole.

“To be the best, you have to fight the best. I te pō pouri rawa, ka ara te marama, ā, ka kitea te pono,” Lani Daniels said in her native Māori. “On the darkest nights the full moon will rise, and the truth will be revealed.”

The bouts featured on the Shields vs Daniels undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.