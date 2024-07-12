Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi in October

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to face Alexander Volkov at UFC 308 live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The heavyweight bout between the former interim champion in the division Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov has been reportedly set for UFC 308. The MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

No. 2 Ciryl Gane (12-2) makes the first Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win a row. In his previous outing last September at UFC Paris, the 34-year-old Frenchman defeated Serghei Spivac via second-round TKO.

No. 3 Alexander Volkov (28-10) is riding a four-fight winning streak. The 35-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Sergei Pavlovich last time out in June at UFC Saudi Arabia.

The Gane vs Volkov bout was reported by AG Fight. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.