Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi in October

The heavyweight bout between the former interim champion in the division Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov has been reportedly set for UFC 308. The MMA event takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 26.

No. 2 Ciryl Gane (12-2) makes the first Octagon appearance for the year and targets his second win a row. In his previous outing last September at UFC Paris, the 34-year-old Frenchman defeated Serghei Spivac via second-round TKO.

No. 3 Alexander Volkov (28-10) is riding a four-fight winning streak. The 35-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Sergei Pavlovich last time out in June at UFC Saudi Arabia.

The Gane vs Volkov bout was reported by AG Fight. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.