Chisora vs Wilder confirmed for early April in London

The heavyweight bout between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder is confirmed for April 4, live on DAZN, from The O2 Arena in London. The contest takes place one Saturday before the return of Tyson Fury against Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on Netflix, from a to-be-determined venue, also in the UK.

The previously reported matchup features Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) against former WBC champion Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Queensberry Promotions made the official announcement on Friday, sharing the event poster on its social media channels and stating, “It’s DONE!”

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Chisora, 42, is looking for his fourth win in a row after scoring a unanimous decision over Otto Wallin last February. Wilder, 40, defeated Tyrrell Anthony Herndon by seventh-round TKO last June to bounce back from two straight defeats.

Ticket information, along with the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wilder undercard, is expected to be announced shortly.