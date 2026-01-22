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Wilder vs Chisora reported for April in London as Usyk fight not made

Oleksandr Usyk wanted to face Deontay Wilder, but Wilder is now reported to fight Derek Chisora

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Deontay Wilder smiles while getting his hands wrapped during an open workout
Deontay Wilder during an open workout at UFC Apex Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 15, 2022. Photo by Toby Acuna/Premier Boxing Champions

The heavyweight bout between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora is reportedly being finalized for April in London. Wilder had recently been linked to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk, but that matchup no longer appears to be in play.

The exact date and venue have yet to be confirmed. Dan Rafael reported on his Fight Freaks Unite Substack that Wilder and Chisora “are finalizing a fight.”

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Former WBC champion Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) won his previous bout last June by seventh-round TKO over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon. With the victory, the 40-year-old native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, rebounded from two defeats against Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.

Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over Otto Wallin last February. That outing – which marked his third consecutive win since being stopped by Tyson Fury in late 2022 – was announced as the 42-year-old’s final ring appearance in the UK.

With Wilder now expected to face Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk’s (24-0, 15 KOs) next opponent is yet to be determined. In his most recent ring appearance last July, the native of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine – who recently turned 39 – knocked out Daniel Dubois in their rematch to become a three-time, two-division undisputed champion.

The official announcement for the Wilder vs Chisora matchup, as well as the next fight of Usyk, is expected to follow shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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