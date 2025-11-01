Chantelle Cameron vacates WBC 140-pound title

Chantelle Cameron vacates her WBC super lightweight title in support of women’s boxing choice and equality. The former undisputed 140-pound champion from England says, “it’s time to take a stand for what’s right.”

Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) defeated Jessica Camara by unanimous decision in July, making the second defense of her interim strap on the undercard of Taylor vs Serrano 3. In September, the 34-year-old was elevated to full champion after Katie Taylor vacated the title.

On Friday, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that Cameron has decided to vacate her title.

MVP announcement: “Chantelle Cameron has decided to vacate her WBC super lightweight title as part of her continued commitment to advancing choice and equality in women’s boxing.”

“Cameron’s decision follows her longstanding position that women should have the option to compete under the same rules as men, including three-minute rounds, rather than the two-minute rounds mandated by the WBC for women’s fights.”

Chantelle Cameron stated: “Women’s boxing has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made. I’ve always believed in equality, and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect. I’m proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it’s time to take a stand for what’s right and for the future of the sport.”

Cameron is expected to return to the ring in 2026.