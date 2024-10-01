Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne among bouts set for Edwards-Yafai undercard

The lightweight bout between Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne has been set, among other matchups, for the Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai undercard. The event takes place at BP Pulse Live (formerly Resorts World Arena) in Birmingham, England on November 30.

Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time this year. The unbeaten 22-year-old of Blyth, England is fresh off the win via points decision against Joe Underwood Hughes in September.

Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 34-year-old Welshman suffered the defeat via fourth-round TKO against Mark Chamberlain last time out in March.

Also on the Edwards vs Yafai undercard, an all-English welterweight bout between Conah Walker and Lewis Ritson. 29-year-old Conah (13-3-1, 5 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against Lewis Crocker in June. 31-year-old Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) lost two fights in a row inside the distance against Paddy Donovan and Ohara Davies in May and last March, respectively.

Plus, Hamza Uddin and Benn Norman meet in an all-English clash at flyweight. Unbeaten 21-year-old Uddin (2-0, 1 KOs) scored a points decision against Giulio Commerso in June, following the third-round TKO against Santiago San Eusebio in his pro debut in April. 28-year-old Norman (7-4) dropped a UD against Brandon Daord last December, after suffering the defeat via third-round TKO against Quaise Khademi last July.

In addition, Aaron Bowen (3-0, 2 KOs) makes his ring appearance at middleweight. In his previous fight last August, England’s 25-year-old KO’d Wilmer Baron in the second round. His opponent, as well as other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card old amateur rivals, Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai battle it out for the interim WBC title at flyweight. The all-English contest features the former IBF 112 lbs champion of London up against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold medalist of Birmingham. Edwards holds a victory over Yafai in the amateurs.

28-year-old Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) defeated Adrian Curiel via ninth-round technical decision in June. 31-year-old southpaw Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the third round against Sergio Orozco Oliva on the Harper vs Dixon undercard in September.