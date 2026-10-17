Brandon Figueroa vs Tomoki Kameda fight canceled

The bout between Brandon Figueroa and Tomoki Kameda has been canceled after Figueroa, who missed weight, fell ill overnight, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced. The contest was scheduled to serve as the co-feature to Sebastian Fundora vs Ermal Hadribeaj on October 17 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Two-time world champion Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, was expected to make the first defense of his WBA featherweight title. After missing weight, he was stripped of the title.

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The fight was expected to go ahead, with Japan’s former champion Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) eligible to claim the title in case of victory.

Hours before the start of the event, PBC announced that the bout was off.

The new co-feature on the card is a super middleweight bout between Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs). Resendiz replaced Jermall Charlo, who withdrew due to injury.

The middleweight bout between Mexico’s Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz (11-0, 5 KOs) and Italy’s Cristian Cangelosi (13-0-1, 5 KOs), originally set for the prelims, was moved to the main card.

Headlining the event, Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title against Miami-based Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania.