Two bouts set for Fundora vs Hadribeaj prelims

The Fundora vs Hadribeaj prelims are expected to feature Jaime Diaz facing Cristian Cangelosi and David Garcia taking on Angel Carrillo. The event takes place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 17.

The bout between Mexico’s Diaz (11-0, 5 KOs) and Italy’s Cangelosi (13-0-1, 5 KOs) is set for eight rounds at middleweight.

The contest between David Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Angel Carrillo (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California, is set for six rounds at featherweight.

BoxRec currently lists both matchups, while Danny Garcia’s Swift Promotions has announced that its fighters, Garcia and Cangelosi, will compete on the card. The event promoter, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), is expected to make the announcement shortly.

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Fundora vs Hadribeaj

Headlining the card, which will air live on TNT and DAZN, Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title in a 12-round bout against Miami-based Ermal Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania.

In the 12-round co-feature, two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against former champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) of Japan.

Also on the card is a 10-round super middleweight bout between Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs).

Plus, an eight-round super middleweight matchup pits Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, against Uruguay’s Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs).