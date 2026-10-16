Fundora and Hadribeaj make weight for WBC 154-pound title

Sebastian Fundora and Ermal Hadribeaj successfully made the required 154-pound limit for their WBC title bout this Saturday, October 17, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Reigning champion Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, weighed in at 152.8 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt.

Miami-based undefeated challenger Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania showed 152.4 lbs.

The 12-round bout tops the Premier BOxing CHampions (PBC) card live on TNT and DAZN.

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Figueroa stripped of WBA 126-pound title

Two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, was scheduled to defend his WBA 126-pound title against Japan’s former champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) in the co-feature.

Figueroa missed weight and was stripped of his title, weighing in at 127.4 lbs on his first attempt. According to the official weights sent out by PBC following the weigh-ins, he later weighed in at 126.8 lbs.

Kameda registered 125.8 lbs and is eligible to win the title.

On the undercard, Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 167 lbs and 166.8 lbs, respectively.

Plus, Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, weighed in at 164.2 lbs, while his opponent, Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs) of Uruguay, was 162.8 lbs.

Current fight card and weights

Main card

Sebastian Fundora (152.8 lbs) vs. Ermal Hadribeaj (152.4 lbs)

Brandon Figueroa (126.8 lbs) vs. Tomoki Kameda (125.8 lbs)

Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Koen Mazoudier (166.8 lbs)

Marco Romero (164.2 lbs) vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira (162.8 lbs)

Prelims