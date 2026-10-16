Fundora and Hadribeaj make weight for WBC 154-pound title

Sebastian Fundora and Ermal Hadribeaj successfully made the required 154-pound limit for their WBC title bout this Saturday, October 17, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- Reigning champion Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, weighed in at 152.8 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt.
- Miami-based undefeated challenger Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania showed 152.4 lbs.
The 12-round bout tops the Premier BOxing CHampions (PBC) card live on TNT and DAZN.
Figueroa stripped of WBA 126-pound title
Two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, was scheduled to defend his WBA 126-pound title against Japan’s former champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) in the co-feature.
- Figueroa missed weight and was stripped of his title, weighing in at 127.4 lbs on his first attempt. According to the official weights sent out by PBC following the weigh-ins, he later weighed in at 126.8 lbs.
- Kameda registered 125.8 lbs and is eligible to win the title.
On the undercard, Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 167 lbs and 166.8 lbs, respectively.
Plus, Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, weighed in at 164.2 lbs, while his opponent, Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs) of Uruguay, was 162.8 lbs.
Current fight card and weights
Main card
- Sebastian Fundora (152.8 lbs) vs. Ermal Hadribeaj (152.4 lbs)
- Brandon Figueroa (126.8 lbs) vs. Tomoki Kameda (125.8 lbs)
- Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Koen Mazoudier (166.8 lbs)
- Marco Romero (164.2 lbs) vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira (162.8 lbs)
Prelims
- Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz 161.2 lbs) vs. Cristian Cangelosi (160.8 lbs)
- David King Garcia (127.8 lbs) vs. Angel Carrillo (126.8 lbs)