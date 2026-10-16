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Fundora and Hadribeaj make weight for WBC 154-pound title

Figueroa was stripped of his WBA 126-pound title after missing weight for his title defense against Tomoki Kameda

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sebastian Fundora during the weigh-in
Sebastian Fundora during the weigh-in in Carson, California, on April 7, 2023. Photo by Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Sebastian Fundora and Ermal Hadribeaj successfully made the required 154-pound limit for their WBC title bout this Saturday, October 17, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

  • Reigning champion Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, weighed in at 152.8 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt.
  • Miami-based undefeated challenger Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania showed 152.4 lbs.

The 12-round bout tops the Premier BOxing CHampions (PBC) card live on TNT and DAZN.

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Figueroa stripped of WBA 126-pound title

Two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, was scheduled to defend his WBA 126-pound title against Japan’s former champion Tomoki Kameda (42-5, 23 KOs) in the co-feature.

  • Figueroa missed weight and was stripped of his title, weighing in at 127.4 lbs on his first attempt. According to the official weights sent out by PBC following the weigh-ins, he later weighed in at 126.8 lbs.
  • Kameda registered 125.8 lbs and is eligible to win the title.

On the undercard, Mexico’s former champion Armando Resendiz (16-3, 11 KOs) and Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (16-4-1, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 167 lbs and 166.8 lbs, respectively.

Plus, Marco Romero (15-0, 13 KOs) of Overland Park, Kansas, weighed in at 164.2 lbs, while his opponent, Braulio Ferreira (8-3, 3 KOs) of Uruguay, was 162.8 lbs.

Current fight card and weights

Main card

  • Sebastian Fundora (152.8 lbs) vs. Ermal Hadribeaj (152.4 lbs)
  • Brandon Figueroa (126.8 lbs) vs. Tomoki Kameda (125.8 lbs)
  • Armando Resendiz (167 lbs) vs. Koen Mazoudier (166.8 lbs)
  • Marco Romero (164.2 lbs) vs. Braulio Matias Ferreira (162.8 lbs)

Prelims

  • Jaime Enrique Osuna Diaz 161.2 lbs) vs. Cristian Cangelosi (160.8 lbs)
  • David King Garcia (127.8 lbs) vs. Angel Carrillo (126.8 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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