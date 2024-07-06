Zepeda vs Cabrera results, live stream, main card, prelims

William Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) and Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, July 6. The contest features the undefeated Mexican southpaw up against the once-beaten super lightweight of Seattle, Washington. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event pits Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (24-2, 17 KOs) of Montclair, California against former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight title on the line.

Among Zepeda vs Cabrera undercard bouts, Coachella-based Manuel Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California goes up against Las Vegas-based Nohel Arambulet (23-6-2, 13 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California takes on Yainel Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KOs) of Cuba. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera live stream

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera results

Get William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Angel Acosta

Manuel Flores vs. Nohel Arambulet

Joel Iriarte vs. Yainel Alvarez

Prelims