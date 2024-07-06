Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Zepeda vs Cabrera results, live stream, main card, prelims

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera live results from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

William Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) and Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Saturday, July 6. The contest features the undefeated Mexican southpaw up against the once-beaten super lightweight of Seattle, Washington. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event pits Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (24-2, 17 KOs) of Montclair, California against former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight title on the line.

Among Zepeda vs Cabrera undercard bouts, Coachella-based Manuel Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California goes up against Las Vegas-based Nohel Arambulet (23-6-2, 13 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California takes on Yainel Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KOs) of Cuba. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera live stream

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Watch on DAZN

William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera results

Get William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Angel Acosta
  • Manuel Flores vs. Nohel Arambulet
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Yainel Alvarez

Prelims

  • Alex Martin vs. Pedro Campa
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Mychaquell Shields
  • Joshua Garcia vs. Jason Buenaobra
  • Anthony Saldivar vs. Roman Canto
  • Danny Luna vs. Joseph Walker
  • Japhethlee Llamido vs. Ryan Lee Allen
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.