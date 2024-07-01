Ricardo Sandoval vs Angel Acosta tops Zepeda-Cabrera undercard

Ricardo Sandoval faces former world champion Angel Acosta on July 6 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The pair squares off in the co-feature to William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at flyweight. The rest of the undercard action has been also confirmed today.

Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (24-2, 17 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and targets the fifth win in a row. The 25-year-old native of Montclair, California eliminated Carlos Buitrago in eight rounds last time out in March.

Former WBO light flyweight champion “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) makes his 2024 ring debut and targets the second straight victory. In his previous outing last August, Puerto Rico’s 33-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Carlos Buitrago.

Also on the main card, a 10-round super bantamweight bout between Manuel Flores and Nohel Arambulet. Coachella-based Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California is coming of a pair of wins by knockout in the second round against Alberto Guevara and Jerson Ortiz. Las Vegas-based Arambulet (23-6-2, 13 KOs) of Venezuela won three of his previous bouts, scoring a unanimous decision against Angel Fernandez last time out in February 2023.

In the telecast opener, Joel Iriarte and Yainel Alvarez Telemaco go head-to-head in a six-rounder at welterweight. Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California won both of his pro boxing bouts in 2024 inside the distance against Kevin Beltran Aguirre and Bryan Carguacundo. Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KOs) of Cuba lost three fights in a row, dropping a majority decision against John Rincon last time out in April.

Among the Zepeda vs Cabrera prelims, Alex Martin (18-5, 6 KO) of Chicago and Mexico’s Pedro Campa (35-3-1, 24 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Gael Cabrera (4-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico takes on Mychaquell Shields (2-4) of Alpine, California in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Joshua Garcia (8-0, 4 KOs) of Montebello, California and Jason Buenaobra (10-10-3, 4 KOs) of the Philippines meet in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Anthony Saldivar (6-0, 2 KOs) of Ontario, California fights Filipino Roman Canto (15-17-3, 9 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. In a four-rounder at super featherweight, Danny Luna (3-1, 3 KOs) of Torrance, California faces off Joseph Walker (1-1) of Forrest City, Arkansas. In addition, Japhethlee Llamido (11-1, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Ryan Lee Allen (10-7-1, 5 KOs) of Jackson, Michigan go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the main event, Mexican southpaw William Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) goes up against Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) of Seattle, Washington. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.