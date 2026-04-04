Live results: Tim Tszyu beats Denis Nurja by decision – Video

Tim Tszyu faces Denis Nurja in a middleweight bout, live from the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on Saturday, April 4 (ET). The two fighters clash for the WBO International title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Australia’s Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) bounced back from his stoppage defeat to Sebastian Fundora with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Velazquez last December. The 31-year-old Sydney southpaw looks to get past Nurja and potentially set up a fight against fellow former champion Errol Spence Jr., who is expected to return to the ring.

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Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) of Albania makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 32-year-old comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Jose Gregorio Marcano in February.

On the Tszyu vs Nurja undercard, Australia’s Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) faces Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) of Argentina in a 12-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

A four-round heavyweight rematch between former NRL enforcers pits New Zealand’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona (1-0, 1 KO) against Australia’s Jarrod Wallace. The bout follows their exhibition matchup from a few years ago.

An eight-round middleweight showdown features Australian Olympian Callum Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) taking on Timor-Leste’s Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho (4-0, 4 KOs).

Tszyu vs Nurja results

Main card

Tim Tszyu def. Denis Nurja by unanimous decision (100-88, 100-88, 100-88) | Watch video

Sam Goodman def. Rodrigo Ruiz by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 118-110) | Watch video

Nelson Asofa-Solomona def. Jarrod Wallace by TKO (R3, 1:03) | Watch video

Callum Peters def. Delio Mouzinho by TKO (R2, 0:57)

Paulo Aokuso def. Kittipong Jian Hao Ho by TKO (R1, 2:20)

Prelims

Charlie Kazzi vs. Blair Geraghty – majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)

Max Reeves def. Francis Waitai by split decision (99-91, 94-96, 98-92)

Dharringarra Trewhella def. Dominic Bailey by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-46)

Tszyu vs Nurja live blog April 5, 2026 1:02 AM EDT Video: Tim Tszyu Calls Out Errol Spence Jr During his post-fight interview, Tim Tszyu calls out Errol Spence Jr. Former unified welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) is expected to return to the ring this year. The 36-year-old southpaw from Long Island, New York, hasn’t fought in three years since his stoppage defeat to Terence Crawford in mid-2023. April 5, 2026 12:39 AM EDT Tim Tszyu defeats Denis Nurja by decision Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) defeats Denis Nurja (20-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO International middleweight title. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-88. Tim Tszyu during his boxing match against Denis Nurja at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 5, 2026 12:30 AM EDT Tszyu Rocks Nurja During the exchange in the sixth round, Tszyu rocks Nurja with a right hand. April 5, 2026 12:23 AM EDT Video: Tszyu knocks down Nurja Here’s a video featuring Tim Tszyu as he scores a knockdown, sending Denis Nurja to the canvas. April 5, 2026 12:20 AM EDT Watch: Tszyu Gets Cut Here’s a video of the moment Tim Tszyu suffered a cut from what appears to be an accidental clash of heads. April 5, 2026 12:14 AM EDT Tszyu vs Nurja Underway The bout between Tim Tszyu and Denis Nurja is underway. Four rounds have passed so far, with Tszyu suffering a cut below his left eye due to a head clash, and scoring a knockdown. Tim Tszyu lands a punch during his bout against Denis Nurja at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 5, 2026 12:05 AM EDT Tim Tszyu Ring Walk Here comes Tim Tszyu to face unbeaten Denis Nurja. Tim Tszyu makes his ring walk at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 5, 2026 12:04 AM EDT Denis Nurja Ring Walk Denis Nurja makes his ring walk to face former champion Tim Tszyu. Denis Nurja makes his ring walk at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 11:43 PM EDT Main Event – Tim Tszyu vs Denis Nurja It’s time for the main event featuring Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) facing unbeaten Denis Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) of Albania. They clash for the WBO International middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Tim Tszyu and Denis Nurja face off during the weigh-in on April 4, 2026, in Wollongong, NSW, Australia | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 11:33 PM EDT Sam Goodman defeats Rodrigo Ruiz by decision Sam Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) defeats Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (23-2, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the IBF super bantamweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113, and 118-110. Sam Goodman throws a punch during his bout against Rodrigo Ruiz at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 10:30 PM EDT Nelson Asofa-Solomona TKOs Jarrod Wallace in third round Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Jarrod Wallace (0-1) by third-round TKO at heavyweight. Nelson Asofa-Solomona knocks down Jarrod Wallace during their boxing match at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 9:55 PM EDT Callum Peters TKOs Delio Mouzinho in second round Callum Peters (6-0, 6 KOs) defeats Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho (4-1, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at middleweight. Callum Peters lands a punch during his bout against Delio Mouzinho at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 9:34 PM EDT Paulo Aokuso TKOs Kittipong Jian Hao Ho in first round Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) defeats Kittipong Jian Hao Ho (13-2-1, 12 KOs) by first-round TKO to claim the IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 2:20 of the round. Paulo Aokuso after his victory over Kittipong Jian Hao Ho during their bout at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 8:58 PM EDT Charlie Kazzi vs Blair Geraghty ends in draw Charlie Kazzi (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Blair Geraghty (5-0-1, 5 KOs) fight to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 94-96, 95-95, and 95-95. Blair Geraghty and Charlie Kazzi after their bout at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 7:55 PM EDT Max Reeves defeats Francis Waitai by decision Max Reeves (13-1-1, 8 KOs) defeats Francis Waitai (13-4-1, 1 KO) by split decision to claim the WBO Oriental super middleweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 94-96, and 98-92. Max Reeves throws a jab during his boxing match against Francis Waitai at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Dharringarra Trewhella defeats Dominic Bailey by decision Kicking off the action, Dharringarra Trewhella (8-0, 4 KOs) defeats Dominic Bailey (4-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 49-45, 48-46, and 48-46. On his way to victory, Trewhella scored a knockdown. Dharringarra Trewhella knocks down Dominic Bailey during their boxing match at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on April 5, 2026 | No Limit Boxing April 4, 2026 5:02 PM EDT Watch: Tszyu vs Nurja – Final Face-Off Watch Tim Tszyu and Denis Nurja as they come face to face at the weigh-ins one last time ahead of their bout. April 4, 2026 2:46 PM EDT Watch: Paulie Malignaggi on Tim Tszyu vs Errol Spence Jr Former champion Paulie Malignaggi discusses a potential fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu ahead of Tszyu’s showdown with Denis Nurja. Malignaggi also covers Sebastian Fundora’s stoppage win over Keith Thurman, Fundora’s two previous fights with Tszyu, Nurja taking on Tszyu, and more. April 4, 2026 2:00 AM EDT Watch: Denis Nurja Open Workout and Media Scrum The video features highlights from Denis Nurja’s media workout ahead of his fight against Tim Tszyu, plus him answering questions from the media. April 4, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time In the U.S., Tszyu vs Nurja airs live on Prime Video on Saturday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET.



In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo Sports on Sunday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m. AEST.



The free prelims stream live on the Fox Sports Australia channel on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. AEST.