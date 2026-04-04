Live results: Tim Tszyu beats Denis Nurja by decision – Video

Tim Tszyu faces Denis Nurja in a middleweight bout, live from the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia, on Saturday, April 4 (ET). The two fighters clash for the WBO International title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Australia’s Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) bounced back from his stoppage defeat to Sebastian Fundora with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Velazquez last December. The 31-year-old Sydney southpaw looks to get past Nurja and potentially set up a fight against fellow former champion Errol Spence Jr., who is expected to return to the ring.
Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) of Albania makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 32-year-old comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Jose Gregorio Marcano in February.
On the Tszyu vs Nurja undercard, Australia’s Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) faces Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) of Argentina in a 12-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.
A four-round heavyweight rematch between former NRL enforcers pits New Zealand’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona (1-0, 1 KO) against Australia’s Jarrod Wallace. The bout follows their exhibition matchup from a few years ago.
An eight-round middleweight showdown features Australian Olympian Callum Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) taking on Timor-Leste’s Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho (4-0, 4 KOs).
Tszyu vs Nurja results
Main card
- Tim Tszyu def. Denis Nurja by unanimous decision (100-88, 100-88, 100-88) | Watch video
- Sam Goodman def. Rodrigo Ruiz by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 118-110) | Watch video
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona def. Jarrod Wallace by TKO (R3, 1:03) | Watch video
- Callum Peters def. Delio Mouzinho by TKO (R2, 0:57)
- Paulo Aokuso def. Kittipong Jian Hao Ho by TKO (R1, 2:20)
Prelims
- Charlie Kazzi vs. Blair Geraghty – majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)
- Max Reeves def. Francis Waitai by split decision (99-91, 94-96, 98-92)
- Dharringarra Trewhella def. Dominic Bailey by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-46)
Tszyu vs Nurja live blog
Video: Tim Tszyu Calls Out Errol Spence Jr
During his post-fight interview, Tim Tszyu calls out Errol Spence Jr. Former unified welterweight champion Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) is expected to return to the ring this year. The 36-year-old southpaw from Long Island, New York, hasn’t fought in three years since his stoppage defeat to Terence Crawford in mid-2023.
Tim Tszyu defeats Denis Nurja by decision
Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) defeats Denis Nurja (20-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO International middleweight title. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-88.
Tszyu Rocks Nurja
During the exchange in the sixth round, Tszyu rocks Nurja with a right hand.
Video: Tszyu knocks down Nurja
Here’s a video featuring Tim Tszyu as he scores a knockdown, sending Denis Nurja to the canvas.
Watch: Tszyu Gets Cut
Here’s a video of the moment Tim Tszyu suffered a cut from what appears to be an accidental clash of heads.
Tszyu vs Nurja Underway
The bout between Tim Tszyu and Denis Nurja is underway. Four rounds have passed so far, with Tszyu suffering a cut below his left eye due to a head clash, and scoring a knockdown.
Tim Tszyu Ring Walk
Here comes Tim Tszyu to face unbeaten Denis Nurja.
Denis Nurja Ring Walk
Denis Nurja makes his ring walk to face former champion Tim Tszyu.
Main Event – Tim Tszyu vs Denis Nurja
It’s time for the main event featuring Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) facing unbeaten Denis Nurja (20-0, 9 KOs) of Albania. They clash for the WBO International middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Sam Goodman defeats Rodrigo Ruiz by decision
Sam Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) defeats Rodrigo Fabian Ruiz (23-2, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the IBF super bantamweight title eliminator. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113, and 118-110.
Nelson Asofa-Solomona TKOs Jarrod Wallace in third round
Nelson Asofa-Solomona (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Jarrod Wallace (0-1) by third-round TKO at heavyweight.
Callum Peters TKOs Delio Mouzinho in second round
Callum Peters (6-0, 6 KOs) defeats Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho (4-1, 4 KOs) by second-round TKO at middleweight.
Paulo Aokuso TKOs Kittipong Jian Hao Ho in first round
Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) defeats Kittipong Jian Hao Ho (13-2-1, 12 KOs) by first-round TKO to claim the IBF Pan Pacific light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 2:20 of the round.
Charlie Kazzi vs Blair Geraghty ends in draw
Charlie Kazzi (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Blair Geraghty (5-0-1, 5 KOs) fight to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored the fight 94-96, 95-95, and 95-95.
Max Reeves defeats Francis Waitai by decision
Max Reeves (13-1-1, 8 KOs) defeats Francis Waitai (13-4-1, 1 KO) by split decision to claim the WBO Oriental super middleweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 94-96, and 98-92.
Dharringarra Trewhella defeats Dominic Bailey by decision
Kicking off the action, Dharringarra Trewhella (8-0, 4 KOs) defeats Dominic Bailey (4-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 49-45, 48-46, and 48-46. On his way to victory, Trewhella scored a knockdown.
Watch: Tszyu vs Nurja – Final Face-Off
Watch Tim Tszyu and Denis Nurja as they come face to face at the weigh-ins one last time ahead of their bout.
Watch: Paulie Malignaggi on Tim Tszyu vs Errol Spence Jr
Former champion Paulie Malignaggi discusses a potential fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu ahead of Tszyu’s showdown with Denis Nurja. Malignaggi also covers Sebastian Fundora’s stoppage win over Keith Thurman, Fundora’s two previous fights with Tszyu, Nurja taking on Tszyu, and more.
Watch: Denis Nurja Open Workout and Media Scrum
The video features highlights from Denis Nurja’s media workout ahead of his fight against Tim Tszyu, plus him answering questions from the media.
How to watch and start time
In the U.S., Tszyu vs Nurja airs live on Prime Video on Saturday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET.
In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo Sports on Sunday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m. AEST.
The free prelims stream live on the Fox Sports Australia channel on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. AEST.