Live results: Tim Tszyu defeats Anthony Velazquez in homecoming fight – Video

Tim Tszyu faces Anthony Velazquez on Wednesday, December 17, live from TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney, Australia. They clash in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Sydney’s former champion Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and looks to bounce back from a stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in July. Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, makes his international debut and targets his fourth win of the year.

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On the undercard, Sam Goodman (20-1, 8 KOs) takes on Tyler Blizzard (10-0, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight. A middleweight bout features Callum Peters (4-0, 4 KOs) against Cody Beekin (8-2, 5 KOs).

Also on the card, Koen Mazoudier (14-4-1, 6 KOs) defends his Australian super welterweight title against Dominic Molinaro (5-0, 2 KOs). Additionally, Paulo Aokuso (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Shukhrat Abdullaev (5-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Ahmad Reda (7-0, 5 KOs) and Wayne Telepe (3-1, 3 KOs) battle for the Australian lightweight title. Jason Fawcett (11-2, 3 KOs) and Marco Romeo (8-0, 4 KOs) go head-to-head at welterweight.

The event opener is a welterweight bout between Isaias Sette (4-3-1, 1 KO) and Kya Sparks (3-0, 3 KOs).

Tszyu vs Velazquez results

Get Tszyu vs Velazquez full fight card results below.

Main card

Tim Tszyu def. Anthony Velazquez by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-91) | Watch video

Sam Goodman def. Tyler Blizzard by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 100-90)

Callum Peters def. Cody Beekin by TKO (R6, 2:05)

Koen Mazoudier def. Dominic Molinaro by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 98-92)

Paulo Aokuso def. Shukhrat Abdullaev by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54)

Prelims

Ahmad Reda def. Wayne Telepe by TKO (R6, 2:14)

Jason Fawcett def. Marco Romeo by unanimous decision (95-93, 96-92, 95-93)

Isaias Sette vs. Kya Sparks – majority draw (38-38, 39-38, 38-38)

Tszyu vs Velazquez live blog December 17, 2025 6:16 AM EST Tim Tszyu defeats Anthony Velazquez by decision Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) defeats Anthony Velazquez (18-1-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 100-90, 100-90, and 100-91.



With the victory, Australia’s former champion Tszyu bounces back from his defeat to Sebastian Fundora, while Velazquez of Springfield, Massachusetts, suffers his first defeat. Tim Tszyu defeats Anthony Velazquez during their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 5:24 AM EST Main event: Tim Tszyu vs Anthony Velazquez The main event is up next, featuring Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs), who looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat to Sebastian Fundora in their July rematch.



Tszyu takes on undefeated Anthony Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, who aims to pull off an upset against the Sydney fighter in his first fight outside the U.S.



Tszyu is 31, and Velazquez is 29.



The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. Tim Tszyu backstage ahead of his bout against Anthony Velazquez at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 5:17 AM EST Sam Goodman defeats Tyler Blizzard by decision Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) defeats Tyler Blizzard (10-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, and 100-90. Sam Goodman during his bout against Tyler Blizzard at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 4:34 AM EST Callum Peters stops Cody Beekin in sixth round to claim Australian title Callum Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cody Beekin (8-3, 5 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to claim the vacant Australian middleweight title. On his way to victory, Peters sent his opponent to the canvas twice in the third round. Callum Peters and Cody Beekin during their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 3:43 AM EST Koen Mazoudier defeats Dominic Molinaro by decision Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) retains his Australian super welterweight title by split decision against Dominic Molinaro (5-1, 2 KOs). The judges scored the fight 94-96, 97-93, and 98-92. Koen Mazoudier punches Dominic Molinaro during their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 3:10 AM EST Paulo Aokuso defeats Shukhrat Abdullaev by decision Paulo Aokuso (9-0, 4 KOs) defeats Shukhrat Abdullaev (5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. The judges scored the light heavyweight bout 60-54, 59-55, and 60-54. Paulo Aokuso during his bout against Shukhrat Abdullaev at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 1:53 AM EST Ahmad Reda stops Wayne Telepe to win Australian title Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) defeats Wayne Telepe (3-2, 3 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to retain the Australian lightweight title. Ahmad Reda throws a punch during his bout against Wayne Telepe at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 1:25 AM EST Jason Fawcett defeats Marco Romeo by decision Jason Fawcett (12-2, 3 KOs) defeats Marco Romeo (8-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the bout 95-93, 96-92, and 95-93.



Romeo was deducted a point in the sixth and 10th rounds for low blows. Jason Fawcett during his bout against Marco Romeo at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 17, 2025 12:31 AM EST Isaias Sette vs Kya Sparks ends in draw Kicking off the action, Isaias Sette (4-3-2, 1 KO) and Kya Sparks (3-0-1, 3 KOs) fight to a majority draw. After four rounds at welterweight, the judges scored it 38-38, 39-38, and 38-38. Isaias Sette and Kya Sparks during their bout at TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia, on December 17, 2025 | No Limit Boxing December 16, 2025 11:01 PM EST Tszyu vs Velazquez: How to watch and start time Tszyu vs Velazquez airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia at 7:00 p.m. AEDT, which makes it 3:00 a.m. ET in the U.S.



A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location.



Prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. AEDT / 1:30 a.m. ET.