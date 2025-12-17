Live results: Tim Tszyu defeats Anthony Velazquez in homecoming fight – Video

Tim Tszyu faces Anthony Velazquez on Wednesday, December 17, live from TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney, Australia. They clash in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight.
Sydney’s former champion Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and looks to bounce back from a stoppage loss to Sebastian Fundora in July. Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, makes his international debut and targets his fourth win of the year.
On the undercard, Sam Goodman (20-1, 8 KOs) takes on Tyler Blizzard (10-0, 4 KOs) at super bantamweight. A middleweight bout features Callum Peters (4-0, 4 KOs) against Cody Beekin (8-2, 5 KOs).
Also on the card, Koen Mazoudier (14-4-1, 6 KOs) defends his Australian super welterweight title against Dominic Molinaro (5-0, 2 KOs). Additionally, Paulo Aokuso (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Shukhrat Abdullaev (5-0, 4 KOs) at light heavyweight.
Among the prelims, Ahmad Reda (7-0, 5 KOs) and Wayne Telepe (3-1, 3 KOs) battle for the Australian lightweight title. Jason Fawcett (11-2, 3 KOs) and Marco Romeo (8-0, 4 KOs) go head-to-head at welterweight.
The event opener is a welterweight bout between Isaias Sette (4-3-1, 1 KO) and Kya Sparks (3-0, 3 KOs).
Tszyu vs Velazquez results
Get Tszyu vs Velazquez full fight card results below.
Main card
- Tim Tszyu def. Anthony Velazquez by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-91) | Watch video
- Sam Goodman def. Tyler Blizzard by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 100-90)
- Callum Peters def. Cody Beekin by TKO (R6, 2:05)
- Koen Mazoudier def. Dominic Molinaro by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 98-92)
- Paulo Aokuso def. Shukhrat Abdullaev by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54)
Prelims
- Ahmad Reda def. Wayne Telepe by TKO (R6, 2:14)
- Jason Fawcett def. Marco Romeo by unanimous decision (95-93, 96-92, 95-93)
- Isaias Sette vs. Kya Sparks – majority draw (38-38, 39-38, 38-38)
Tszyu vs Velazquez live blog
Tim Tszyu defeats Anthony Velazquez by decision
Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) defeats Anthony Velazquez (18-1-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the fight 100-90, 100-90, and 100-91.
With the victory, Australia’s former champion Tszyu bounces back from his defeat to Sebastian Fundora, while Velazquez of Springfield, Massachusetts, suffers his first defeat.
Main event: Tim Tszyu vs Anthony Velazquez
The main event is up next, featuring Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (25-3, 18 KOs), who looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat to Sebastian Fundora in their July rematch.
Tszyu takes on undefeated Anthony Velazquez (18-0-1, 15 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts, who aims to pull off an upset against the Sydney fighter in his first fight outside the U.S.
Tszyu is 31, and Velazquez is 29.
The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.
Sam Goodman defeats Tyler Blizzard by decision
Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) defeats Tyler Blizzard (10-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at super bantamweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, and 100-90.
Callum Peters stops Cody Beekin in sixth round to claim Australian title
Callum Peters (5-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cody Beekin (8-3, 5 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to claim the vacant Australian middleweight title. On his way to victory, Peters sent his opponent to the canvas twice in the third round.
Koen Mazoudier defeats Dominic Molinaro by decision
Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) retains his Australian super welterweight title by split decision against Dominic Molinaro (5-1, 2 KOs). The judges scored the fight 94-96, 97-93, and 98-92.
Paulo Aokuso defeats Shukhrat Abdullaev by decision
Paulo Aokuso (9-0, 4 KOs) defeats Shukhrat Abdullaev (5-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. The judges scored the light heavyweight bout 60-54, 59-55, and 60-54.
Ahmad Reda stops Wayne Telepe to win Australian title
Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) defeats Wayne Telepe (3-2, 3 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to retain the Australian lightweight title.
Jason Fawcett defeats Marco Romeo by decision
Jason Fawcett (12-2, 3 KOs) defeats Marco Romeo (8-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the bout 95-93, 96-92, and 95-93.
Romeo was deducted a point in the sixth and 10th rounds for low blows.
Isaias Sette vs Kya Sparks ends in draw
Kicking off the action, Isaias Sette (4-3-2, 1 KO) and Kya Sparks (3-0-1, 3 KOs) fight to a majority draw. After four rounds at welterweight, the judges scored it 38-38, 39-38, and 38-38.
Tszyu vs Velazquez: How to watch and start time
Tszyu vs Velazquez airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia at 7:00 p.m. AEDT, which makes it 3:00 a.m. ET in the U.S.
A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location.
Prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. AEDT / 1:30 a.m. ET.