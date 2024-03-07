Butler vs Rolls results, live stream, full fight card

Steven Butler and Steve Rolls square off in the main event live stream from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 7. The contest pits local former two-time title challenger against fellow-Canadian middleweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Montreal’s 28-year-old Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) targets his second straight victory. Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) of Toronto looks to return to the win column.

In the co-main event Cuban Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Marcelo Coceres (32-6-1, 18 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Among Butler vs Rolls undercard bouts, Canada’s Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs) and Abril Vidal (10-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBC heavyweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls live stream

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Thursday, March 7

Time: 7 pm PT / 4 pm PT

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Butler vs Rolls from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweight

Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse vs. Abril Argentina Vidal, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBC title

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Cristian Palma, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Luis Santana vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia, 8 rounds, lightweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jhon Orobio vs. Cristian Rodrigo Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Patrik Fiala, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls results

