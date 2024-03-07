Subscribe
Butler vs Rolls results, live stream, full fight card

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls live from Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Steven Butler faces Steve Rolls live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Steven Butler and Steve Rolls at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler and Steve Rolls square off in the main event live stream from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 7. The contest pits local former two-time title challenger against fellow-Canadian middleweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Montreal’s 28-year-old Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) targets his second straight victory. Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) of Toronto looks to return to the win column.

In the co-main event Cuban Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Marcelo Coceres (32-6-1, 18 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Among Butler vs Rolls undercard bouts, Canada’s Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs) and Abril Vidal (10-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the vacant WBC heavyweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls live stream

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, March 7
Time: 7 pm PT / 4 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Butler vs Rolls from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Vanessa Lepage Joanisse vs. Abril Argentina Vidal, 10 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBC title
  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Cristian Palma, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Luis Santana vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Mehmet Unal vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Cristian Rodrigo Gonzalez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Patrik Fiala, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls results

Stay tuned for Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls live results.

