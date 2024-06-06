Butler vs Volny results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Steven Butler faces Patrice Volny live from Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec on Thursday, June 6. The contest pits the former two-time world title challenger up against the fellow-Canadian middleweight.

28-year-old Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks for the third win in a row. 34-year-old Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his third straight victory. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBC ‘Francophone’ title on the line.

In the 12-round co-main event, Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) and San Mateo, California-based Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs) battle it out at super middleweight. Also on the card a 10-round junior welterweight bout between Toronto-based Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) and Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-5, 10 KOs) of Argentina.

Among other bouts, Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs) takes on Switzerland-based Ramadan Hiseni (18-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Jhon Orobio (9-0, 8 KOs) of Colombia meets Mexico’s Jose De Leon Jasso (13-4-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs) of Canada fights Guillermo Leonel Crocco (20-3-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live stream

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Butler vs Volny from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny results

Stay tuned for Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live results.