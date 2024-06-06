Subscribe
Butler vs Volny results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live results from Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Steven Butler faces Patrice Volny live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Steven Butler and Patrice Volny go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada | Vincent Éthier/Eye of the Tiger
Steven Butler faces Patrice Volny live from Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec on Thursday, June 6. The contest pits the former two-time world title challenger up against the fellow-Canadian middleweight.

28-year-old Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks for the third win in a row. 34-year-old Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his third straight victory. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with WBC ‘Francophone’ title on the line.

In the 12-round co-main event, Cuban southpaw Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) and San Mateo, California-based Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs) battle it out at super middleweight. Also on the card a 10-round junior welterweight bout between Toronto-based Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) and Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-5, 10 KOs) of Argentina.

Among other bouts, Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs) takes on Switzerland-based Ramadan Hiseni (18-1-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Jhon Orobio (9-0, 8 KOs) of Colombia meets Mexico’s Jose De Leon Jasso (13-4-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs) of Canada fights Guillermo Leonel Crocco (20-3-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live stream

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Butler vs Volny from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Watch on ESPN+

Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny results

Stay tuned for Steven Butler vs Patrice Volny live results.

  • Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBC ‘Francophone’ title
  • Osleys Iglesias vs. Evgeny Shvedenko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – IBO title
  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo, 10 rounds, super lightweight – NABF title
  • Shamil Khataev vs. Ramadan Hiseni, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Mary Spencer vs. April Hunter, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant WBA ‘Gold’ title
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Jose de Leon Jasso, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Leila Beaudoin vs. Lizbeth Crespo, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Luis Santana vs. Guillermo Leonel Crocco, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

