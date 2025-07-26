Live results: Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti at BIC

Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti on Saturday, July 26, live from BIC in Bournemouth, England. The pair square off in an all-British matchup at super featherweight. The bout headlines Queensberry’s card titled “Pier Pressure.”
Unbeaten Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) puts his EBU European belt on the line. Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) brings his British and Commonwealth straps to the ring. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-feature, Aloys Youmbi (10-1, 9 KOs) takes on Ellis Zorro (18-2, 7 KOs) at cruiserweight. The two fighters battle it out for the vacant WBC International title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Among the Garner vs Bellotti undercard bouts, Carl Fail (10-0, 3 KOs) meets Amir Abubaker (9-0, 6 KOs) at super welterweight. The 10-round bout serves as a final eliminator for the British title.
Garner vs Bellotti live blog
Garner vs Bellotti: How to watch and start time
Garner vs Bellotti airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.
The prelims begin at 5:10 PM BST in the UK and 12:10 PM ET / 9:10 AM PT in the U.S.
Garner vs Bellotti results
- Ryan Garner vs. Reece Bellotti
- Aloys Youmbi vs. Ellis Zorro
- Carl Fail vs. Amir Abubaker
- Tony Curtis vs. Charles Tondo
- Taylor Bevan vs. Zdenko Bule
- Mason Payne vs. Octavian Gratii
- Hassan Ishaq vs. Brandon Gallardo Vargas
- Frankie Wood vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes
- Iman Zahmatkesh vs. Ryan Labourn