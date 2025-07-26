Subscribe
Live results: Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti at BIC

Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti headlines Pier Pressure Boxing, live from BIC in Bournemouth, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout at BIC in Bournemouth, England
Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti face off during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti on Saturday, July 26, live from BIC in Bournemouth, England. The pair square off in an all-British matchup at super featherweight. The bout headlines Queensberry’s card titled “Pier Pressure.”

Unbeaten Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) puts his EBU European belt on the line. Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) brings his British and Commonwealth straps to the ring. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Aloys Youmbi (10-1, 9 KOs) takes on Ellis Zorro (18-2, 7 KOs) at cruiserweight. The two fighters battle it out for the vacant WBC International title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among the Garner vs Bellotti undercard bouts, Carl Fail (10-0, 3 KOs) meets Amir Abubaker (9-0, 6 KOs) at super welterweight. The 10-round bout serves as a final eliminator for the British title.

Garner vs Bellotti: How to watch and start time

Garner vs Bellotti airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

The prelims begin at 5:10 PM BST in the UK and 12:10 PM ET / 9:10 AM PT in the U.S.

Garner vs Bellotti results

Get Garner vs Bellotti full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Ryan Garner vs. Reece Bellotti
  • Aloys Youmbi vs. Ellis Zorro
  • Carl Fail vs. Amir Abubaker
  • Tony Curtis vs. Charles Tondo
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Zdenko Bule
  • Mason Payne vs. Octavian Gratii
  • Hassan Ishaq vs. Brandon Gallardo Vargas
  • Frankie Wood vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes
  • Iman Zahmatkesh vs. Ryan Labourn
