Live results: Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti at BIC

Ryan Garner faces Reece Bellotti on Saturday, July 26, live from BIC in Bournemouth, England. The pair square off in an all-British matchup at super featherweight. The bout headlines Queensberry’s card titled “Pier Pressure.”

Unbeaten Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) puts his EBU European belt on the line. Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) brings his British and Commonwealth straps to the ring. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Aloys Youmbi (10-1, 9 KOs) takes on Ellis Zorro (18-2, 7 KOs) at cruiserweight. The two fighters battle it out for the vacant WBC International title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among the Garner vs Bellotti undercard bouts, Carl Fail (10-0, 3 KOs) meets Amir Abubaker (9-0, 6 KOs) at super welterweight. The 10-round bout serves as a final eliminator for the British title.

Garner vs Bellotti live blog July 26, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Garner vs Bellotti: How to watch and start time Garner vs Bellotti airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.



The prelims begin at 5:10 PM BST in the UK and 12:10 PM ET / 9:10 AM PT in the U.S. Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, England | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Garner vs Bellotti results

Get Garner vs Bellotti full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.