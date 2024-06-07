Subscribe
Collazo vs Zapata results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata live results from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Collazo faces Gerardo Zapata live from Verona, New York
Oscar Collazo and Gerardo Zapata go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, USA on June 7, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Oscar Collazo and Gerardo Zapata battle it out in the main event live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY on Friday, June 7. The contest pits the unbeaten Puerto Rican WBO minimumweight champion against the Nicaraguan contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey defends his belt for the third time and targets a “dominant victory“. 29-year-old Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) of Nicaragua fights for his first major title and debuts in the United States.

The co-main event features Eric Tudor (10-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida up against Roddricus Livsey (12-2-1, 9 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The latter replaced Quinton Randall (14-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Among Collazo vs Zapata undercard bouts, Mykquan Williams (20-0-2, 9 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut takes on Willmank Canonico Brito (12-5-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

As well, David Stevens (13-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania faces Sergio Lopez (14-5, 10 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Plus, Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (7-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico meets Michael Ruiz Portalatin (7-2, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Bryce Mills (15-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York and Phoenix, Arizona-based Jose Marruffo (14-13-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico clash in a six-rounder at super lightweight. In the event opener, Manuel Moreira (1-5) of Sheridan, Wyoming and Sasha Tudor (0-0-1) of Romania go head to head in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata live stream

Boxing fans can stream Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata results

Stay tuned for Oscar Collazo vs Gerardo Zapata live results.

Main card

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO title
  • Eric Tudor vs. Roddricus Livsey, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Mykquan Williams vs. Willmank Canonico Brito, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • David Stevens vs. Sergio Lopez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano vs. Michael Ruiz Portalatin, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

  • Bryce Mills vs. Jose Marruffo, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Sasha Tudor def. Manuel Moreira by TKO (R1)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

