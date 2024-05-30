Oscar Collazo eyes ‘dominant’ victory against ‘best version of’ Gerardo Zapata

Oscar Collazo faces Gerardo Zapata on Friday, June 7 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. The event is held during Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. Ahead of the showdown, the undefeated Puerto Rican southpaw hosted a media workout.

Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO minimumweight title. The 27-year-old native of Newark, New Jersey is confident in his victory over 29-year-old Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. The latter makes his first attempt to become champion and U.S. debut.

“I feel great, strong, fast and very excited for my third world title defense,” Oscar Collazo said. “We are one week and a half away from fight night. This camp has been perfect, we have a great game plan for Zapata and all the fans will see another masterpiece performance.”

“Zapata is a tall, tough fighter that likes to fight, but we have twelve rounds to do our job and get a dominant victory. I am ready to the best version of Gerardo Zapata.”

“I feel honored and blessed with this opportunity that DAZN, Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy has given me to headline this great card on June 7 at Turning Stone Resort Casino. I trill and excited to give all my fans and Puerto Rico a big performance with great ring IQ and explosive combinations, all boxing fans can’t miss me perform on DAZN on June 7.”

Oscar Collazo | Miguel Cotto Promotions

Among the bouts featured on the Collazo vs Zapata undercard, Eric Tudor (10-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Quinton Randall (14-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas clash at super welterweight. As well, Mykquan Williams (20-0-2, 9 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut and Willmank Canonico Brito (12-5-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela square off at super lightweight.

Plus, David Stevens (13-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania and Sergio Lopez (14-5, 10 KOs) of Argentina meet at super middleweight. In addition, Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (7-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico and Michael Ruiz Portalatin (7-2, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico go head to head at light heavyweight.