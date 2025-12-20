Live results: Kaye Scott defeats Olivia Curry in rematch to claim title – Video

Olivia Curry faces Kaye Scott in a rematch on Saturday, December 20, live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. They clash for the vacant unified WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Curry (7-2-2, 2 KOs) of Iowa City and Scott (4-1-1) of Australia meet for the second time, following their first fight in September. After going the full 10 rounds, the judges declared a majority draw.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Tony Harrison (30-4-1, 21 KOs) takes on Brian Damian Chaves (15-7, 6 KOs) at middleweight. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Pryce Taylor (9-0, 6 KOs) and Michael Coffie (13-5, 10 KOs).

Another heavyweight contest pits Sardius Simmons (4-0, 2 KOs) against Colby Madison (11-10-3, 7 KOs). A featherweight battle features Cameran Pankey (12-1, 4 KOs) against Damian Alcala (8-6, 2 KOs).

Curry vs Scott 2 results

Get Curry vs Scott 2 full fight card results below.

Main card

Kaye Scott def. Olivia Curry by majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 97-93) | Watch video

Tony Harrison def. Brian Damian Chaves by KO (R4, 2:59)

Pryce Taylor def. Michael Coffie by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Sardius Simmons def. Colby Madison by TKO (R1, 1:00)

Prelims (Non-televised)

Cameran Pankey def. Damian Alcala by unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Jaquan McElroy def. Rakim Johnson by TKO (R2, 1:25)

Husam Al Mashhadi def. William Jackson by KO (R1, 2:30)

Kahmel Makled def. Antonio Louis Hernandez by unanimous decision (60-51, 60-51, 60-51)

Garrett Rice def. Andrew Scott by KO (R1, 1:01)

George Sosa def. Davante Shumate by split decision (38-37, 38-37, 37-38)

Antwan Jones def. Janer Gonzalez by RTD (R3, 3:00)

Curry vs Scott 2 live blog December 20, 2025 10:29 PM EST Kaye Scott defeats Olivia Curry by decision to become unified champion Australia’s Kaye Scott (5-1-1) defeats Chicago-based Olivia Curry (7-3-2, 2 KOs) of Iowa City by majority decision in their 10-round rematch. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 98-92, and 97-93.



With the victory, Scott claims the vacant unified WBA and WBC middleweight titles. Kaye Scott defeats Olivia Curry in their rematch at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Andrew Potter Photo / Supplied December 20, 2025 10:13 PM EST Claressa Shields previews rematch with Franchon Crews-Dezurn Claressa Shields is confident ahead of her rematch with Franchon Crews-Dezurn on February 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, after previously winning two amateur fights and their pro debut. December 20, 2025 9:39 PM EST Tony Harrison KOs Brian Damian Chaves in fourth round In the co-feature, Tony Harrison (31-4-1, 22 KOs) defeats Brian Damian Chaves (15-8, 6 KOs) by fourth-round knockout at middleweight, multiple times sending his opponent to the canvas along the way. Tony Harrison dominates Brian Damian Chaves during their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, on December 20, 2025. Photo by Andrew Potter Photo / Supplied December 20, 2025 9:08 PM EST Pryce Taylor defeats Michael Coffie by decision Pryce Taylor (10-0, 6 KOs) defeats Michael Coffie (13-6, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round heavyweight bout. December 20, 2025 8:30 PM EST Sardius Simmons TKOs Colby Madison in first round Sardius Simmons (5-0, 3 KOs) drops and stops Colby Madison (11-11-3, 7 KOs) in the first round at heavyweight. December 20, 2025 7:55 PM EST Curry vs Scott 2: Kickoff The main card action, headlined by Olivia Curry vs. Kaye Scott in their rematch, starts at the top of the hour, live on DAZN Olivia Curry and Kaye Scott during the weigh-in, on December 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. Photo by Andrew Potter Photo / Supplied December 20, 2025 8:01 AM EST Curry vs Scott 2: How to watch and start time Curry vs Scott 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.